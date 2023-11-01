RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd (RNR) Reports Q3 2023 Net Income of $194.0 Million

Operating Income Reaches $422.3 Million, Fee Income Up by 150.9% from Q3 2022

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd (RNR) reports Q3 2023 net income available to common shareholders of $194.0 million.
  • Operating income available to common shareholders stands at $422.3 million.
  • Fee income of $64.6 million, up 150.9% from Q3 2022.
  • Net investment income of $329.1 million, up 108.6% from Q3 2022.
Article's Main Image

On November 1, 2023, RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd (RNR, Financial) announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2023. The company reported a net income available to common shareholders of $194.0 million and an operating income available to common shareholders of $422.3 million. The company's overall combined ratio stood at 78.0%.

Financial Highlights

RenaissanceRe reported an annualized return on average common equity of 11.5% and an annualized operating return on average common equity of 25.0%. The company's fee income increased by 150.9% from Q3 2022 to $64.6 million, while its net investment income rose by 108.6% from Q3 2022 to $329.1 million.

The company's underwriting income was $385.8 million. The change in book value per common share was 2.8%, and the change in tangible book value per common share plus change in accumulated dividends was 3.2%.

In 2023, we continued to confidently execute our strategy and are pleased with the results we are achieving and excited about the future of our company. On November 1, 2023, we closed the acquisition of Validus Re, adding risk expertise and scale in a favorable market and building a solid foundation for the continued execution of our strategy. In addition, we reported strong results for the third quarter, delivering a 25.0% operating return on average common equity driven by significant contributions from each of our Three Drivers of Profit underwriting, fee and investment income. As we approach the January 1 renewals, we remain resolutely focused on executing our strategy as a unified company, retaining the Validus portfolio and capturing additional attractive growth opportunities that support our customers and deliver value for our shareholders." - Kevin J. ODonnell, President and Chief Executive Officer

Performance Analysis

RenaissanceRe's gross premiums written for Q3 2023 were $1,618,443, a decrease from $2,220,661 in Q3 2022. The company's net premiums written were $1,421,260. The company's underwriting income was $385,804, a significant improvement from a loss of $683,114 in Q3 2022. The company's combined ratio improved to 78.0% from 138.7% in Q3 2022.

The company's net investment income increased by $171.3 million, primarily driven by a combination of higher average invested assets and higher yielding assets in the fixed maturity and short term portfolios. Total investments grew to $26.0 billion at September 30, 2023, from $22.2 billion at December 31, 2022, primarily driven by the approximately $2.1 billion raised in the second quarter of 2023 in accordance with the company’s financing plan for the Validus Acquisition.

On November 1, 2023, the company completed its acquisition of certain direct and indirect subsidiaries of American International Group, Inc., including Validus Holdings, Ltd., Validus Specialty, LLC, and Validus Reinsurance, Ltd.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.