American Superconductor Corp (AMSC) Reports 23% Revenue Increase in Q2 Fiscal Year 2023

Company achieves non-GAAP net income and generates $0.9 million of operating cash flow

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • AMSC reports a 23% year-over-year increase in revenues to $34 million in Q2 of fiscal year 2023.
  • The company achieved non-GAAP net income and generated $0.9 million of operating cash flow.
  • AMSC's net loss for Q2 of fiscal 2023 was $2.5 million, a significant improvement from a net loss of $9.9 million in the same period of fiscal 2022.
  • The company expects its revenues for the third quarter ending December 31, 2023, to be in the range of $33 million to $36 million.
Article's Main Image

On November 1, 2023, American Superconductor Corp (AMSC, Financial) released its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023. The company reported a 23% year-over-year increase in revenues to $34 million, primarily driven by higher new energy power systems and ship protection systems revenues, as well as additional electrical control system shipments.

Financial Highlights

AMSC's net loss for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 was $2.5 million, or $0.09 per share, compared to a net loss of $9.9 million, or $0.35 per share, for the same period of fiscal 2022. The company's non-GAAP net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 was less than $0.1 million, or $0.00 per share, compared with a non-GAAP net loss of $6.5 million, or $0.23 per share, in the same period of fiscal 2022.

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash on September 30, 2023, totaled $24.0 million, compared with $23.1 million at June 30, 2023.

Company Outlook

For the third quarter ending December 31, 2023, AMSC expects that its revenues will be in the range of $33 million to $36 million. The company's net loss for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 is expected not to exceed $4.3 million, or $0.15 per share. The company expects operating cash flow to be breakeven to a positive cash generation of $2.0 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2023.

CEO Commentary

Second quarter results exceeded our outlook. I believe we are ahead of schedule. Strong demand from the markets we serve drove higher revenue, improved margins, and a favorable product mix. Consequently, these developments helped to generate positive operating cash flow of nearly $1 million in the second quarter. For the first time since 2010 we are reporting non-GAAP net income," said Daniel P. McGahn, Chairman, President and CEO, AMSC.

Financial Tables

The company's unaudited consolidated statements of operations show a total revenue of $34,004 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2023, compared to $27,680 thousand for the same period in 2022. The net loss for the same period in 2023 was $2,485 thousand, a significant improvement from a net loss of $9,881 thousand in 2022.

The unaudited consolidated balance sheets show that as of September 30, 2023, the company had total assets of $171,327 thousand, compared to $175,561 thousand as of March 31, 2023. The total liabilities and stockholders' equity as of September 30, 2023, were also $171,327 thousand.

The unaudited consolidated statements of cash flows show a net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash of $1,695 thousand for the six months ended September 30, 2023, compared to a decrease of $12,132 thousand for the same period in 2022.

The reconciliation of GAAP net loss to non-GAAP net income (loss) shows a non-GAAP net income of $14 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2023, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $6,542 thousand for the same period in 2022.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from American Superconductor Corp for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.