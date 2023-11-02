Royal Gold Inc (RGLD) Q3 2023 Earnings: Net Income Rises to $49.3 Million

Revenue increases to $138.6 million, up from $131.4 million in Q3 2022

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • Royal Gold Inc (RGLD) reports Q3 2023 net income of $49.3 million, up from $45.8 million in the same period last year.
  • Total revenue for Q3 2023 reached $138.6 million, an increase from $131.4 million in Q3 2022.
  • Gold production at Mount Milligan expected to be 150,000 to 160,000 ounces, down from previous guidance.
  • Strike at Peñasquito mine ends, operations expected to reach full capacity by end of Q4 2023.
Article's Main Image

Released on November 2, 2023, Royal Gold Inc (RGLD, Financial)'s Q3 2023 earnings report shows a rise in net income to $49.3 million, up from $45.8 million in the same period last year. The increase in net income is primarily attributed to higher revenue.

Financial Performance

Royal Gold Inc (RGLD, Financial) recognized total revenue of $138.6 million in Q3 2023, up from $131.4 million in Q3 2022. This increase is primarily due to higher gold production at the Cortez Legacy Zone and higher gold, silver, and copper prices. However, the suspension of operations at Peñasquito on June 7, 2023, due to a strike resulted in no royalty revenue recognized for the three months ended September 30, 2023.

Operational Highlights

Centerra Gold Inc. reported that a full asset optimization review of the Mount Milligan mine in British Columbia has been launched. However, production during the third quarter was impacted by mine sequencing and lower recoveries. As a result, Centerra now expects full year 2023 gold production at Mount Milligan to be 150,000 to 160,000 ounces, down from the previous guidance range of 160,000 to 170,000 ounces.

Operations at the Peñasquito mine, which were suspended due to a strike action, are expected to reach full operating capacity by the end of the fourth quarter of 2023, following a definitive agreement reached between Newmont Corporation and the Union.

Outlook for 2023

Royal Gold Inc (RGLD, Financial) forecasts that sales for 2023 may be at the low end of, or slightly below, the previously issued guidance range of 320,000 to 345,000 GEOs. The company expects no changes to previously issued guidance for DD&A expense of $490 to $540 per GEO and an effective tax rate of 17% to 22% for 2023.

Conclusion

Royal Gold Inc (RGLD, Financial) demonstrated a solid performance in Q3 2023, with an increase in net income and total revenue. Despite challenges such as the strike at the Peñasquito mine and lower recoveries at Mount Milligan, the company remains optimistic about its future performance.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Royal Gold Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.