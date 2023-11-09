On November 2, 2023, NOW Inc (DNOW, Financial) announced its third-quarter earnings for the period ending September 30, 2023. The company reported resilient earnings, marking its best year-to-date performance since becoming a public company.

Company Performance and Financial Highlights

David Cherechinsky, President and CEO of DNOW, commented on the company's performance, stating,

We are excited that our third-quarter earnings proved resilient and produced our best year-to-date earnings since becoming a public company. Our gross margins remain strong as we optimize product mix and proactively manage our pipe product lines."

Income Statement Summary

He further highlighted the company's strong financial position, with a debt-free balance sheet and $547 million of total liquidity.

The company's revenue for Q3 2023 stood at $588 million, up from $577 million in Q2 2023. The net income attributable to NOW Inc. was $35 million, down from $40 million in Q2 2023. Earnings per share attributable to NOW Inc. stockholders were $0.32, down from $0.35 in Q2 2023.

Balance Sheet Overview

As of September 30, 2023, the company's total assets were $1.376 billion, up from $1.320 billion as of December 31, 2022. Total liabilities stood at $469 million, down from $476 million as of December 31, 2022. NOW Inc. stockholders' equity was $904 million, up from $842 million as of December 31, 2022.

Looking Ahead

Cherechinsky expressed optimism about the company's future, stating,

We believe the U.S. market will resume a growth path next year as customers reset their budgets and energy evolution projects accelerate. In an environment of strong oil prices, which are averaging near $80 over the last twelve months, we see support for growth in 2024."

Overall, NOW Inc (DNOW, Financial) has demonstrated a strong financial performance in Q3 2023, with resilient earnings and a strong balance sheet. The company's focus on optimizing product mix and managing pipe product lines has contributed to its robust gross margins, setting a positive tone for future growth.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from NOW Inc for further details.