Regal Rexnord Corp (RRX) Reports Q3 2023 Earnings: Sales Up 24.5% Despite Net Income Decrease

Strong Free Cash Flow and Debt Reduction Highlighted

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • Regal Rexnord Corp (RRX) reported a strong free cash flow of $161.5 million in Q3 2023.
  • The company paid down $185 million of gross debt in the quarter, bringing the net debt to normalized adjusted EBITDA to 3.86.
  • Regal Rexnord Corp (RRX) reached an agreement to sell its Industrial Motors & Generators businesses for $400 million.
  • Despite a 24.5% increase in sales compared to the previous year, GAAP net income decreased by $260.5 million to $(138.6) million.
Article's Main Image

Regal Rexnord Corp (RRX, Financial) released its Q3 2023 earnings on November 2, 2023. The company reported a strong free cash flow of $161.5 million and a significant reduction in gross debt. However, the company also reported a decrease in GAAP net income.

Financial Performance and Challenges

Regal Rexnord Corp (RRX, Financial) reported a 24.5% increase in sales compared to the previous year. However, on a pro forma organic basis, sales were down by 8.5%. The GAAP net income decreased by $260.5 million to $(138.6) million, including non-cash impairment charges of $173.7 million.

Financial Achievements

The company achieved a strong free cash flow of $161.5 million and paid down $185 million of gross debt in the quarter. This brought the net debt to normalized adjusted EBITDA to 3.86. The company also reached an agreement to sell its Industrial Motors & Generators businesses for $400 million.

Income Statement, Balance Sheet, Cash Flow Statement

Regal Rexnord Corp (RRX, Financial) reported a GAAP diluted EPS of $(2.10) and adjusted diluted EPS of $2.10. The company now expects full year GAAP diluted EPS in a range of $(1.07) to $(0.87) and adjusted diluted EPS in a range of $9.05 to $9.25 versus $10.20 to $10.60 previously.

CEO Commentary

CEO Louis Pinkham commented, “Our performance in the third quarter may best be summarized on two fronts. The first was another quarter of strong free cash flow and successfully reaching an agreement to sell our Industrial Motors and Generators businesses. The second was facing more challenging end market headwinds and higher-than-targeted manufacturing costs, which caused us to fall short of our guidance expectations."

Future Outlook

Despite the challenges, the company reiterated its expectation for free cash flow to exceed $650 million in 2023. The company is also optimistic about its future, citing a clear path to ~40% gross margins and 25% adjusted EBITDA margins, which is largely volume independent.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Regal Rexnord Corp for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.