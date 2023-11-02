Dream Finders Homes Inc (DFH) Reports 14% Increase in Homebuilding Revenues in Q3 2023

Net Income Rises by 9% as Home Closings Jump 17%

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • Homebuilding revenues for Q3 2023 increased by 14% to $894 million from $784 million in Q3 2022.
  • Net income attributable to DFH rose by 9% to $76 million, or $0.79 per basic share, from $70 million, or $0.71 per basic share.
  • Home closings increased by 17% to 1,798 from 1,542 in the same period last year.
  • Return on participating equity stood at 38.9% for the trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2023.
Article's Main Image

On November 2, 2023, Dream Finders Homes Inc (DFH, Financial) announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. The company reported a 14% increase in homebuilding revenues, rising to $894 million from $784 million in the same period last year. Net income attributable to DFH also saw a growth of 9%, amounting to $76 million, or $0.79 per basic share, from $70 million, or $0.71 per basic share.

Financial Highlights

DFH's home closings increased by 17% to 1,798 from 1,542 in Q3 2022. The average sales price of homes closed rose by 3% to $501,536 from $487,852. The company's active community count also saw an 11% increase to 219 from 197. The backlog of sold homes stood at 5,025 homes, valued at $2.4 billion.

DFH's gross margin as a percentage of homebuilding revenues increased 200 basis points to 20.6% from 18.6%. The adjusted gross margin (non-GAAP) as a percentage of homebuilding revenues also saw a significant increase of 350 basis points to 28.4% from 24.9%.

The company's total liquidity, comprised of cash and cash equivalents, and availability under the revolving credit facility, stood at $564 million as of September 30, 2023, compared to $487 million as of December 31, 2022.

Management Commentary

Patrick Zalupski, Dream Finders Homes Chairman and CEO, said, “DFH continued its positive momentum in the third quarter of 2023, delivering revenue growth of 14%, along with pre-tax income of $104 million and earnings per basic share of $0.79, which increased 27% and 11%, respectively, compared to the year-ago quarter and are both third quarter Company records. Home closings of 1,798 and net new orders of 1,535 increased 17% and 38%, respectively, compared to the year-ago quarter. Our performance in a difficult interest rate environment reflects our ability to generate sales and successfully deliver on our growth strategy. We continue to focus on managing construction times and increasing inventory turnover."

Outlook for 2023

Based on the progress made year-to-date, Dream Finders Homes is updating its guidance and now expects approximately 6,750 home closings for the full year 2023 compared to a previous outlook of approximately 6,500 homes.

About Dream Finders Homes, Inc.

Dream Finders Homes (NYSE: DFH) is a homebuilder based in Jacksonville, FL. The company builds single-family homes throughout the Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest, including Florida, Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. Through its financial services joint ventures, DFH also provides mortgage financing and title services to homebuyers.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Dream Finders Homes Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.