Hippo Holdings Inc (HIPO) Reports Q3 2023 Earnings: Adjusted EBITDA Loss Narrowed, Revenue Up by 88% YoY

Improved Core Gross Loss Ratio and Strong TGP Growth Highlighted

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • Hippo Holdings Inc (HIPO) reported a GAAP net loss of $53 million and an adjusted EBITDA loss of $38 million in Q3 2023.
  • Revenue increased by 88% YoY, with Total Generated Premium (TGP) up by 38% YoY.
  • The company's core gross loss ratio improved to 69% from 82% a year ago.
  • Operating expenses, excluding loss and loss adjustment expense and an impairment and restructuring charge, declined to $72 million from $79 million a year ago.
Article's Main Image

On November 2, 2023, Hippo Holdings Inc (HIPO, Financial) released its Q3 2023 earnings report. The company reported a GAAP net loss of $53 million and an adjusted EBITDA loss of $38 million. Despite the losses, the company's revenue saw a significant increase of 88% YoY, with Total Generated Premium (TGP) up by 38% YoY. The company's core gross loss ratio also showed improvement, dropping to 69% from 82% a year ago.

Financial Performance and Highlights

Hippo Holdings Inc (HIPO, Financial) reported a consolidated gross loss ratio of 59% and a core consolidated gross loss ratio of 53%. The company's Hippo Homeowners Insurance Program (HHIP) core gross loss ratio improved to 69% from 82% a year ago. The company's TGP grew by 38% YoY, with Insurance-as-a-Service (IaaS) TGP growth of 72% YoY and Services TGP growth of 32% YoY. The company's operating expense, excluding loss and loss adjustment expense and an impairment and restructuring charge, declined to $72 million from $79 million a year ago.

Q3’23 was Hippo’s best quarter yet. The most predictable and profitable parts of Hippo, Services and Insurance-as-a-Service (IaaS) segments continued to drive our growth and now represent 65% of our premium-in-force, up from 52% a year ago. The actions we are taking in our homeowners insurance business to lower its volatility and improve its profitability are working. Our Q3’23 adjusted EBITDA loss was Hippo’s smallest as a public company and we are on pace to turn positive earlier than previously projected." - Rick Richard McCathron, President & CEO

Analysis of Financial Tables

The company's financial tables reveal a steady growth in its most profitable segments, with the IaaS segment showing a positive adjusted operating income of $4 million and exceptional TGP growth of 72%. The Services segment also showed promising results with a Q3 adjusted operating loss of $10 million, down from $16 million a year ago. The company's TGP was up 32% to $122 million and revenue up 22% to $12 million.

Looking Ahead

Despite the challenges faced in the first half of 2023, Hippo Holdings Inc (HIPO, Financial) has taken bold steps to position itself for future growth and profitability. The company expects to turn adjusted EBITDA positive before year-end 2024, earlier than previously projected. The company also expects to see a decline in Hippo Homeowners Insurance Program's (HHIP) Total Generated Premium (TGP) in 2024, driven by a disproportionate decline in exposure and volatility and a significant improvement in underwriting profitability.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Hippo Holdings Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.