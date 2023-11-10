Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE) Reports Q3 2023 Results: Net Income Rises to $35.7 Million

Company's share repurchase program increases by $200 million; Service revenue grows to $221.9 million

1 hours ago
Summary
  • Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE) reported a net income of $35.7 million for Q3 2023, up from $30 million in the same period last year.
  • The company's service revenue increased to $221.9 million, compared to $208.7 million in Q3 2022.
  • LOPE's Board of Directors increased the authorization under its existing stock repurchase program by $200 million.
  • The company's liquidity position decreased by $27.3 million between December 31, 2022, and September 30, 2023, due to share repurchases and capital expenditures.
Article's Main Image

Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE, Financial) announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, on November 2, 2023. The company reported a net income of $35.7 million, an increase from $30 million in the same period last year. The diluted earnings per share were $1.19, up from $0.96 in Q3 2022.

Financial Performance

LOPE's service revenue for the third quarter of 2023 was $221.9 million, up from $208.7 million in the same period last year. The company's total costs and expenses for the quarter were $180.4 million, compared to $173.2 million in Q3 2022. The operating income for the quarter was $41.5 million, up from $35.5 million in the same period last year.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

The company's liquidity position, as measured by cash and cash equivalents and investments, decreased by $27.3 million between December 31, 2022, and September 30, 2023. This decrease was largely attributable to share repurchases and capital expenditures exceeding cash flows from operations during the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The company's unrestricted cash and cash equivalents and investments were $154.4 million and $181.7 million at September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively.

Share Repurchase Plan

LOPE announced that on October 25, 2023, the company's Board of Directors increased the authorization under its existing stock repurchase program by $200 million. This reflects an aggregate authorization for share repurchases since the initiation of the program of $2,045 million. As of October 31, 2023, there remained $272.4 million available under the current share repurchase authorization, which includes the increased authorization of $200 million.

Outlook for 2023

For the full year 2023, the company's diluted EPS guidance includes non-cash amortization of intangible assets net of taxes of $6.6 million and losses on fixed asset disposals net of taxes of $0.5 million, which equates to a $0.24 impact on diluted EPS. Thus, as adjusted, Non-GAAP diluted income per share is expected to be between $6.98 and $7.01.

Conference Call

Grand Canyon Education Inc will discuss its third quarter 2023 results and full year 2023 outlook during a conference call scheduled for November 2, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (ET).

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Grand Canyon Education Inc for further details.

