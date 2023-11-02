Cirrus Logic Inc (CRUS) Reports Fiscal Second Quarter Revenue of $481.1 Million

GAAP Earnings Per Share Stands at $1.34, Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share at $1.80

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • Cirrus Logic Inc (CRUS) reported a revenue of $481.1 million for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2024.
  • The company's GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin stood at 51.3 percent.
  • GAAP operating expenses were $140.8 million, while non-GAAP operating expenses were $114.4 million.
  • GAAP earnings per share were $1.34, and non-GAAP earnings per share were $1.80.
Article's Main Image

On November 2, 2023, Cirrus Logic Inc (CRUS, Financial) released its earnings report for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2024, which ended on September 23, 2023. The company reported a revenue of $481.1 million, near the top end of guidance for the quarter. The GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin was 51.3 percent.

Financial Performance

The company's GAAP operating expenses amounted to $140.8 million, while non-GAAP operating expenses were reported at $114.4 million. The GAAP earnings per share were $1.34, and non-GAAP earnings per share were $1.80.

Income Statement Highlights

The company's net sales for the quarter were $481.1 million, with a gross profit of $246.6 million. The income from operations was $105.7 million, and the net income was $75.4 million. The basic earnings per share were $1.38, and the diluted earnings per share were $1.34.

Balance Sheet Overview

As of September 23, 2023, the company's total assets were $2.1 billion, with total liabilities of $396.1 million and total stockholders' equity of $1.7 billion.

Cash Flow Statement Summary

The net cash used in operating activities for the quarter was $22.7 million. The net cash used in investing activities was $9.1 million, and the net cash used in financing activities was $42.7 million. The cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period were $277.8 million.

Outlook for the Third Quarter

For the third quarter of the fiscal year 2024, the company expects revenue to range between $510 million and $570 million. The GAAP gross margin is expected to be between 49 percent and 51 percent. The combined GAAP R&D and SG&A expenses are anticipated to range between $145 million and $151 million.

Cirrus Logic Inc (CRUS, Financial) continues to focus on delivering innovative products that will expand its market reach and capitalize on the growth opportunities ahead.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Cirrus Logic Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.