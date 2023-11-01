Executive Vice President & CFO David Williams Sells 5,000 Shares of Chemed Corp

Author's Avatar
14 minutes ago

On November 1, 2023, David Williams, the Executive Vice President and CFO of Chemed Corp (CHE, Financial), sold 5,000 shares of the company. This move is part of a trend for the insider, who over the past year has sold a total of 18,500 shares and purchased none.

David Williams has been with Chemed Corp for several years, serving in various executive roles. His experience and knowledge of the company's operations make his stock transactions particularly noteworthy for investors.

Chemed Corp, a company with a market cap of $8.69 billion, operates in the diverse fields of hospice care and plumbing services. Its two main subsidiaries are VITAS Healthcare, a leading provider of end-of-life care, and Roto-Rooter, the largest provider of plumbing and drain cleaning services in North America.

The insider transaction history for Chemed Corp shows a clear trend: over the past year, there have been 17 insider sells and no insider buys. This could be a signal to investors about the company's future prospects.

1720350602292162560.png

The relationship between insider transactions and stock price can be complex. However, it's generally accepted that when insiders sell shares, they may believe the stock is unlikely to go up in the short term. Conversely, when insiders buy shares, they expect the stock price to rise.

In the case of Chemed Corp, the insider's sell transactions coincide with a high price-earnings ratio of 35.86, which is higher than both the industry median of 25.71 and the company's historical median. This could suggest that the insider believes the stock is currently overvalued.

Furthermore, with a price of $568.87 and a GuruFocus Value of $541.03, Chemed Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.05. This indicates that the stock is fairly valued based on its GF Value.

1720350619530752000.png

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It's calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the insider's recent sell transaction, combined with the company's high price-earnings ratio and fair GF Value, could suggest that Chemed Corp's stock is currently fairly valued. Investors should keep an eye on future insider transactions and other market indicators to make informed investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.