Velocity Financial Inc (VEL) Reports 21.1% Increase in Net Income for Q3 2023

Loan production rises by 12.3% from Q2 2023 despite a decrease of 36.5% from Q3 2022

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • Net income of $12.1 million, up 21.1% from $10.0 million for Q3 2022
  • Core net income of $12.9 million, up 29.4% from $10.0 million for Q3 2022
  • Loan production of $290.6 million, a 12.3% increase from Q2 2023
  • Total loan portfolio of $3.9 billion, an increase of 12.9% from September 30, 2022
Article's Main Image

Velocity Financial Inc (VEL, Financial) released its Q3 2023 earnings report on November 3, 2023. The company reported a net income of $12.1 million, marking a 21.1% increase from the $10.0 million reported for Q3 2022. The diluted EPS stood at $0.35, up $0.06 from $0.29 per share for Q3 2022. The core net income was $12.9 million, up 29.4% from $10.0 million for Q3 2022, with the core diluted EPS at $0.37, up $0.08 from $0.29 per share for Q3 2022.

Financial Performance

The company's loan production for the quarter was $290.6 million in UPB, a 12.3% increase from Q2 2023, but a decrease of 36.5% from Q3 2022. The total loan portfolio stood at $3.9 billion in UPB, marking an increase of 12.9% from September 30, 2022. Nonperforming loans as a percentage of Held for Investment (HFI) loans was 10.1%, essentially flat Q/Q and an increase from 7.4% as of September 30, 2022.

Key Financial Indicators

Key performance indicators for Q3 2023 included a pretax income of $17.2 million, up 23% from Q3 2022, and a net income of $12.1 million, up 21% from Q3 2022. The diluted earnings per share were $0.35, up 19% from Q3 2022. The GAAP pretax return on equity was 16.8% for Q3 2023, compared to 15.3% for Q3 2022.

Loan Portfolio

Velocity’s total loan portfolio was $3.9 billion in UPB as of September 30, 2023, an increase of 12.9% from $3.4 billion in UPB as of September 30, 2022. This was primarily driven by 19.3% Y/Y growth in loans collateralized by Investor 1-4 Rental properties and a combined 8.7% Y/Y growth in Multifamily and Mixed Use properties.

Outlook

Chris Farrar, President and CEO of Velocity Financial, Inc., expressed optimism about the company's performance. He stated,

Our third quarter results continued to build upon our momentum from the first half of 2023, with sequential quarter production volume increases and higher portfolio interest income resulting from continued portfolio growth."

Conference Call Information

Velocity’s executive management team will host a conference call and webcast to review Q3 2023 financial results on November 2nd, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Velocity Financial Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.