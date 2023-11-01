On November 1, 2023, Kim Rucker, a director at Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC, Financial), sold 6,000 shares of the company. This move is part of a larger trend for the insider, who has sold a total of 18,000 shares over the past year and has not made any purchases.

Kim Rucker is a seasoned executive with extensive experience in the energy sector. She has served on the board of directors of Marathon Petroleum Corp, a leading integrated downstream energy company, since 2018. Marathon Petroleum Corp specializes in refining, marketing, retail, and transportation businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream.

The insider's recent sell-off is part of a broader trend at Marathon Petroleum Corp. Over the past year, there have been 11 insider sells and no insider buys. This could be a signal to investors about the company's future prospects, although it's important to note that insider selling can occur for a variety of reasons, not all of which are negative.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp were trading at $152.43, giving the company a market cap of $57.24 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio is 5.63, lower than both the industry median of 9.09 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock may be undervalued compared to its peers and its own historical standards.

However, according to the GuruFocus Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates, Marathon Petroleum Corp is modestly overvalued. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.13, with a GF Value of $134.91 and a current price of $152.43.

In conclusion, the recent sell-off by Kim Rucker, along with the broader trend of insider selling at Marathon Petroleum Corp, may be a signal to investors. However, it's important to consider all factors, including the company's valuation and future prospects, when making investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.