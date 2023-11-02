GoDaddy Inc's COO Roger Chen Sells 11,125 Shares

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On November 2, 2023, Roger Chen, the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of GoDaddy Inc (GDDY, Financial), sold 11,125 shares of the company. This move is part of a trend for the insider, who over the past year, has sold a total of 33,375 shares and made no purchases.

GoDaddy Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based solutions to small businesses, web design professionals, and individuals. The company's services include domain name registration, website hosting, website design, and email marketing, among others. With a market cap of $12.05 billion, GoDaddy Inc is a significant player in the tech industry.

The insider's recent sell-off is part of a broader trend within GoDaddy Inc. Over the past year, there have been 40 insider sells and no insider buys. This trend is illustrated in the following image:

1720632886480138240.png

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of GoDaddy Inc were trading at $74.14, giving the company a market cap of $12.05 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio of 41.33 is higher than the industry median of 25.77, but lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to GuruFocus Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates, GoDaddy Inc's stock is fairly valued. With a price of $74.14 and a GuruFocus Value of $93.25, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.8. This valuation is depicted in the following image:

1720632903882305536.png

The insider's decision to sell shares could be influenced by a variety of factors. It could be a personal financial decision or a strategic move based on the insider's assessment of the company's future prospects. However, it's important for investors to consider the broader trend of insider transactions, as well as the company's overall financial health and market valuation, when making investment decisions.

In conclusion, while the insider's recent sell-off may raise some eyebrows, it's crucial to consider the broader context. With GoDaddy Inc's stock being fairly valued according to GuruFocus Value and the company's solid position in the tech industry, it remains an interesting option for investors.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.