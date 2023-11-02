GoDaddy Inc's COO Roger Chen Sells 11,125 Shares

On November 2, 2023, Roger Chen, the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of GoDaddy Inc (GDDY, Financial), sold 11,125 shares of the company. This move is part of a trend for the insider, who over the past year, has sold a total of 33,375 shares and made no purchases.

GoDaddy Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based solutions to small businesses, web design professionals, and individuals. The company's services include domain name registration, website hosting, website design, and email marketing, among others. With a market cap of $12.05 billion, GoDaddy Inc is a significant player in the tech industry.

The insider's recent sell-off is part of a broader trend within GoDaddy Inc. Over the past year, there have been 40 insider sells and no insider buys. This trend is illustrated in the following image:

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of GoDaddy Inc were trading at $74.14, giving the company a market cap of $12.05 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio of 41.33 is higher than the industry median of 25.77, but lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to GuruFocus Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates, GoDaddy Inc's stock is fairly valued. With a price of $74.14 and a GuruFocus Value of $93.25, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.8. This valuation is depicted in the following image:

The insider's decision to sell shares could be influenced by a variety of factors. It could be a personal financial decision or a strategic move based on the insider's assessment of the company's future prospects. However, it's important for investors to consider the broader trend of insider transactions, as well as the company's overall financial health and market valuation, when making investment decisions.

In conclusion, while the insider's recent sell-off may raise some eyebrows, it's crucial to consider the broader context. With GoDaddy Inc's stock being fairly valued according to GuruFocus Value and the company's solid position in the tech industry, it remains an interesting option for investors.

