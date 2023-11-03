Director Eric Etchart Sells 6,000 Shares of Graco Inc

On November 3, 2023, Eric Etchart, a director at Graco Inc (GGG, Financial), sold 6,000 shares of the company. This move is part of a broader trend of insider selling at Graco Inc, which we will explore in more detail.

Eric Etchart is a seasoned executive with a wealth of experience in the industrial sector. He has served as a director at Graco Inc, a leading manufacturer of fluid handling systems and components. The company's products are used in a broad range of applications, including paint spraying, lubrication, sealants and adhesives, and process applications. Graco's innovative solutions help customers improve productivity, reduce costs, and create safer working environments.

Over the past year, Eric Etchart has sold 6,000 shares in total and purchased 0 shares in total. This recent sale represents a significant portion of his transactions over the past year.

The insider transaction history for Graco Inc shows that there have been 1 insider buys in total over the past year. Meanwhile, there have been 15 insider sells over the same timeframe. This trend suggests that insiders at Graco Inc may be taking advantage of the current stock price to realize their investments.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Graco Inc were trading for $76.35 apiece. This gives the stock a market cap of $13.01 billion. The price-earnings ratio is 25.35, which is higher than the industry median of 21.08 and higher than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock may be overvalued compared to its peers and its own historical averages.

With a price of $76.35 and a GuruFocus Value of $79.88, Graco Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.96. This means the stock is fairly valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus that is calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance.

In conclusion, the insider's recent sale of Graco Inc shares, along with the broader trend of insider selling at the company, may suggest that insiders believe the stock is currently fairly valued. However, investors should always consider a range of factors when making investment decisions, including their own risk tolerance and investment objectives.

