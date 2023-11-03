Director Eric Etchart Sells 6,000 Shares of Graco Inc

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On November 3, 2023, Eric Etchart, a director at Graco Inc (GGG, Financial), sold 6,000 shares of the company. This move is part of a broader trend of insider selling at Graco Inc, which we will explore in more detail.

Eric Etchart is a seasoned executive with a wealth of experience in the industrial sector. He has served as a director at Graco Inc, a leading manufacturer of fluid handling systems and components. The company's products are used in a broad range of applications, including paint spraying, lubrication, sealants and adhesives, and process applications. Graco's innovative solutions help customers improve productivity, reduce costs, and create safer working environments.

Over the past year, Eric Etchart has sold 6,000 shares in total and purchased 0 shares in total. This recent sale represents a significant portion of his transactions over the past year.

1720683048644702208.png

The insider transaction history for Graco Inc shows that there have been 1 insider buys in total over the past year. Meanwhile, there have been 15 insider sells over the same timeframe. This trend suggests that insiders at Graco Inc may be taking advantage of the current stock price to realize their investments.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Graco Inc were trading for $76.35 apiece. This gives the stock a market cap of $13.01 billion. The price-earnings ratio is 25.35, which is higher than the industry median of 21.08 and higher than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock may be overvalued compared to its peers and its own historical averages.

1720683067007365120.png

With a price of $76.35 and a GuruFocus Value of $79.88, Graco Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.96. This means the stock is fairly valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus that is calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance.

In conclusion, the insider's recent sale of Graco Inc shares, along with the broader trend of insider selling at the company, may suggest that insiders believe the stock is currently fairly valued. However, investors should always consider a range of factors when making investment decisions, including their own risk tolerance and investment objectives.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.