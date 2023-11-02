Director Sven Wehrwein Sells 1,500 Shares of SPS Commerce Inc

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On November 2, 2023, Sven Wehrwein, a director at SPS Commerce Inc (SPSC, Financial), sold 1,500 shares of the company. This move is part of a trend for the insider, who over the past year has sold a total of 3,500 shares and made no purchases.

SPS Commerce Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based supply chain management solutions, offering a network that connects suppliers, retailers, distributors, and logistics service providers. The company's solutions are designed to streamline the order cycle, which can lead to increased efficiency and reduced costs for businesses.

The insider's recent sale comes at a time when the stock is trading at $161.62, giving the company a market cap of $6.114 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 99.18, higher than the industry median of 25.77 but lower than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

1720683332481642496.png

The insider transaction history for SPS Commerce Inc shows a clear trend of more sells than buys. Over the past year, there have been 27 insider sells and no insider buys. This could indicate that insiders believe the stock is currently overvalued, prompting them to sell their shares.

1720683349615374336.png

The GuruFocus Value of SPS Commerce Inc is $164.96, slightly higher than its current trading price. This gives the stock a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.98, indicating that it is fairly valued. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the insider's recent sale of SPS Commerce Inc shares, along with the overall trend of insider selling over the past year, could be a signal to investors to exercise caution. While the stock appears to be fairly valued according to the GF Value, the high price-earnings ratio compared to the industry median and the company's historical median could be a cause for concern. As always, investors should conduct their own research and consider multiple factors before making investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.