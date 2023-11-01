Insider Sell: Amicus Therapeutics Inc President and CEO Bradley Campbell Sells 11,700 Shares

Author's Avatar
44 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On November 1, 2023, Bradley Campbell, President and CEO of Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD, Financial), sold 11,700 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of insider transactions that have been taking place over the past year.

Bradley Campbell has been with Amicus Therapeutics Inc for several years, leading the company through various stages of growth and development. Under his leadership, the company has made significant strides in the biopharmaceutical industry, focusing on discovering, developing, and delivering novel high-quality medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc is a global, patient-dedicated biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and delivering novel high-quality medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. With a robust pipeline of potential new therapy candidates, the company is committed to bringing significant benefits to patients and their families.

Over the past year, Bradley Campbell has sold a total of 182,078 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale of 11,700 shares is part of a larger trend of insider selling at Amicus Therapeutics Inc. Over the past year, there have been 45 insider sells and no insider buys.

1720713237344874496.png

The insider's selling activities often provide valuable insights into the company's performance and future prospects. In the case of Amicus Therapeutics Inc, the consistent selling by the insider could be interpreted in various ways. It could indicate the insider's belief that the company's stock is currently overvalued, or it could simply be a personal financial decision by the insider.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Amicus Therapeutics Inc were trading at $10.97, giving the company a market cap of $3.37 billion. According to the GuruFocus Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, the stock is modestly undervalued. The GF Value of Amicus Therapeutics Inc is $13.19, and the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.83.

1720713254050787328.png

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts. Despite the insider's selling activities, the modest undervaluation of the stock suggests that it could still be a good investment opportunity.

In conclusion, while the insider's selling activities at Amicus Therapeutics Inc may raise some concerns, the company's strong fundamentals and the stock's modest undervaluation suggest that it could still be a good investment opportunity. However, potential investors should conduct their own thorough research before making any investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.