On November 1, 2023, Bradley Campbell, President and CEO of Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD, Financial), sold 11,700 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of insider transactions that have been taking place over the past year.

Bradley Campbell has been with Amicus Therapeutics Inc for several years, leading the company through various stages of growth and development. Under his leadership, the company has made significant strides in the biopharmaceutical industry, focusing on discovering, developing, and delivering novel high-quality medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc is a global, patient-dedicated biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and delivering novel high-quality medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. With a robust pipeline of potential new therapy candidates, the company is committed to bringing significant benefits to patients and their families.

Over the past year, Bradley Campbell has sold a total of 182,078 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale of 11,700 shares is part of a larger trend of insider selling at Amicus Therapeutics Inc. Over the past year, there have been 45 insider sells and no insider buys.

The insider's selling activities often provide valuable insights into the company's performance and future prospects. In the case of Amicus Therapeutics Inc, the consistent selling by the insider could be interpreted in various ways. It could indicate the insider's belief that the company's stock is currently overvalued, or it could simply be a personal financial decision by the insider.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Amicus Therapeutics Inc were trading at $10.97, giving the company a market cap of $3.37 billion. According to the GuruFocus Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, the stock is modestly undervalued. The GF Value of Amicus Therapeutics Inc is $13.19, and the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.83.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts. Despite the insider's selling activities, the modest undervaluation of the stock suggests that it could still be a good investment opportunity.

In conclusion, while the insider's selling activities at Amicus Therapeutics Inc may raise some concerns, the company's strong fundamentals and the stock's modest undervaluation suggest that it could still be a good investment opportunity. However, potential investors should conduct their own thorough research before making any investment decisions.

