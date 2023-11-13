Pool Corp's Dividend Analysis

Assessing Dividend Performance and Sustainability

Pool Corp (POOL, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $1.1 per share, payable on 2023-11-22, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-11-07. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's delve into Pool Corp's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Pool Corp Do?

Pool Corp distributes swimming pool supplies and related products. It sells national-brand and private-label products to approximately 120,000 customers. The products include non-discretionary pool-maintenance products, like chemicals and replacement parts, as well as pool equipment, like packaged pools (kits to build swimming pools), cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights. Customers include pool builders and remodelers, independent retail stores, and pool repair and service companies.

A Glimpse at Pool Corp's Dividend History

Pool Corp has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2004. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis. The company has increased its dividend each year since 2004, earning it the status of a dividend achiever, an honor given to companies that have increased their dividend each year for at least the past 19 years.

Breaking Down Pool Corp's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Pool Corp currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.25% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 1.31%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, Pool Corp's annual dividend growth rate was 21.90%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate decreased to 21.00% per year. And over the past decade, Pool Corp's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at an impressive 19.40%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-09-30, Pool Corp's dividend payout ratio is 0.30.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Pool Corp's growth rank of 10 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Pool Corp's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Pool Corp's revenue has increased by approximately 25.60% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 89.29% of global competitors.

Next Steps

Based on Pool Corp's consistent dividend payments, impressive growth rate, sustainable payout ratio, and robust growth metrics, the company presents a promising investment opportunity for dividend investors. GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

