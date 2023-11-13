Janus International Group Inc (JBI) Reports Record Q3 2023 Financial Results

Organic Revenue Grows by 6.7%, Net Income Increases by 14.2%, and Adjusted EBITDA Rises by 20.4% Year-over-Year

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Summary
  • Janus International Group Inc (JBI) reported a 6.7% increase in organic revenue growth and a 14.2% rise in net income to $37.0 million for Q3 2023.
  • The company's adjusted EBITDA grew by 20.4% year-over-year to $76.2 million.
  • Janus raised its full-year 2023 revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance.
  • The company's net leverage ratio decreased to 1.8x, a reduction of 1.5x from Q3 2022.
Article's Main Image

On November 6, 2023, Janus International Group Inc (JBI, Financial), a leading provider of cutting-edge access control technologies and building product solutions, announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. The company reported strong financial performance with significant growth in revenue, net income, and adjusted EBITDA.

Financial Performance Highlights

Janus reported revenues of $280.1 million for Q3 2023, a 6.7% increase compared to $262.5 million for the same period in 2022. This growth was primarily driven by a 40.3% increase in New Construction. The company's net income grew by 14.2% to $37.0 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, compared to $32.4 million, or $0.22 per diluted share in Q3 2022.

The company's adjusted EBITDA for Q3 2023 was $76.2 million, a 20.4% increase compared to $63.3 million for the same period in 2022. This growth was driven by increased revenue in the New Construction sales channel, offsetting increases in general and administrative expenses. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues was 27.2%, an increase of approximately 310 basis points from the prior year period.

Financial Guidance for 2023

Based on the company's current business outlook, Janus has raised its full-year 2023 guidance. The company now expects revenue in the range of $1.08 billion to $1.09 billion, up from the previous range of $1.07 billion to $1.09 billion. This new range represents a 6.4% increase at the midpoint compared to 2022 levels. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $280 million to $290 million, up from the previous range of $269.5 million to $289.5 million. The new range represents a 25.6% increase at the midpoint compared to 2022 levels.

CEO Commentary

Building on the momentum from the first half of the year, the Janus team delivered another quarter of outstanding operational performance driven by particularly strong results from our New Construction sales channel," said Ramey Jackson, Chief Executive Officer. "Given our robust year-to-date results, the strength in our backlog, and our outlook for the balance of the year, we are pleased to once again raise our full-year 2023 revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance."

Financial Tables Summary

The company's consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income show a net income of $37.0 million for Q3 2023, up from $32.4 million in Q3 2022. Total revenues for the period were $280.1 million, up from $262.5 million in the same period last year. The balance sheet shows total assets of $1,296.9 million as of September 30, 2023, up from $1,270.6 million as of December 31, 2022. The company's cash flow statement shows net cash provided by operating activities of $146.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Overall, Janus International Group Inc (JBI, Financial) has demonstrated strong financial performance in Q3 2023, with significant growth in revenue, net income, and adjusted EBITDA. The company's positive outlook for the remainder of the year is reflected in its raised full-year 2023 guidance.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Janus International Group Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.