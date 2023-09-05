22nd Century Group Inc (XXII) Reports Q3 2023 Financial Results: Net Loss Widens Amid Expansion Efforts

Company continues to explore strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value

1 hours ago
Summary
  • 22nd Century Group Inc (XXII) reported a net loss of $72.72 million in Q3 2023, a significant increase from the $13.1 million loss in the same period last year.
  • The company's VLN® footprint expanded to over 4,550 stores across 19 states, but sales were modest due to limited brand recognition and marketing capabilities.
  • Despite the net loss, the company reduced its debt by over $8 million in October and is actively pursuing the resolution of its business interruption insurance claim.
  • 22nd Century Group Inc (XXII) is closely monitoring developments regarding the FDA’s proposed menthol ban and rule-making initiatives aimed at reducing nicotine.
Article's Main Image

On November 6, 2023, 22nd Century Group Inc (XXII, Financial), a leading biotechnology company specializing in advanced plant technologies, released its third-quarter financial results for the period ending September 30, 2023. The company reported a net loss of $72.72 million, a significant increase from the $13.1 million loss reported in the same period last year.

Financial Performance

The company's revenues for the third quarter stood at $17.81 million, a slight decrease from the $19.38 million reported in Q3 2022. The cost of goods sold was $19.77 million, resulting in a gross loss of $1.96 million. The operating expenses, including sales, general and administrative expenses, and research and development costs, totaled $69.51 million, leading to an operating loss of $71.48 million.

Expansion and Challenges

Despite the financial loss, the company made significant strides in expanding its VLN® footprint from approximately 1,100 stores in 14 states as of June 30, 2023, to over 4,550 stores spanning 19 states. However, the expansion did not translate into immediate revenue due to the brand's limited recognition and marketing capabilities. The company also initiated sales in its first nationwide drug store chain, diversifying the range of channels through which its products are accessible.

Strategic Alternatives and Debt Reduction

On September 5, 2023, 22nd Century Group Inc (XXII, Financial) announced its intent to explore strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value. The company enlisted TD Cowen as its advisor and received indications of interest regarding its assets, in addition to tobacco. To supplement these measures, the company reduced its debt by over $8 million in October.

Regulatory Developments

The company is closely monitoring developments regarding the FDA’s proposed menthol ban and rule-making initiatives aimed at reducing nicotine. The FDA has expressed its intent to announce the rule by year end. The company is actively advocating for an exemption for Modified Risk Tobacco Product (MRTP) authorized harm reduction products.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of September 30, 2023, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $2.85 million, short-term investment securities of $18.19 million, and accounts receivable of $6.49 million. The total current assets stood at $40.61 million. The total liabilities were $50.40 million, and the total shareholders' equity was $13.79 million.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from 22nd Century Group Inc for further details.

