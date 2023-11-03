Director Nigel Morris Acquires 250,000 Shares of Remitly Global Inc

2 hours ago

On November 3, 2023, Nigel Morris, a director at Remitly Global Inc (RELY, Financial), made a significant insider purchase of 250,000 shares of the company's stock. This move is noteworthy as insider buying can often be a positive signal about a company's future prospects.

Nigel Morris is a seasoned executive with a wealth of experience in the financial services industry. He is a co-founder of Capital One Financial Services, one of the largest credit card issuers in the world. His expertise and leadership have been instrumental in guiding Remitly Global Inc's strategic direction.

Remitly Global Inc is a leading provider of international money transfer services. The company's platform allows users to make person-to-person cross-border money transfers from the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia to developing countries around the world. The company's mission is to transform the lives of immigrants and their families by providing the most trusted financial services on the planet.

Insider buying refers to when a director, executive, or significant shareholder of a company purchases shares of that company's stock. This is often seen as a positive sign as it indicates that the insider believes the company's stock is undervalued and has the potential for growth. Conversely, insider selling is when an insider sells shares of their company's stock.

Over the past year, the insider has purchased 250,000 shares in total and sold 0 shares in total. This recent purchase by Nigel Morris is the only insider buy in the past year, while there have been 17 insider sells over the same timeframe. This could indicate a shift in sentiment among the company's insiders.

On the day of the insider's recent buy, shares of Remitly Global Inc were trading for $19.27 apiece. This gives the stock a market cap of $3.81 billion. The insider's purchase of 250,000 shares represents a significant investment and could be a sign of confidence in the company's future.

While insider buying can be a positive sign, it is important for investors to consider other factors such as the company's financial health, its competitive position, and the overall market conditions. As always, it is recommended to do your own research before making any investment decisions.

