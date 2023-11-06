On November 6, 2023, Amplify Energy Corp (AMPY, Financial) announced its operating and financial results for the third quarter of 2023. The company reported a net loss of approximately $13.4 million, compared to a net income of $9.8 million in the prior quarter. The decrease was primarily due to non-cash unrealized losses on commodity derivatives from rising commodity prices during the period.

Financial Performance

Despite the net loss, Amplify Energy Corp (AMPY, Financial) saw an increase in its Adjusted EBITDA, which rose to $19.5 million for the third quarter, up from $17.6 million in the prior quarter. This increase was primarily attributable to higher realized commodity prices. The company's free cash flow, defined as Adjusted EBITDA less cash interest and capital spending, was $6.1 million for the third quarter of 2023.

Strategic Initiatives

Amplify Energy Corp (AMPY, Financial) also announced several strategic initiatives aimed at enhancing shareholder value. These include a development program in the Beta field, which is expected to increase profitability and operating margins in the coming years. The company also intends to launch a marketing process for its low-decline oil-producing assets in Bairoil, Wyoming, while exploring alternative monetization structures to maximize value potential.

Sustainability Report

In addition to its financial results, Amplify Energy Corp (AMPY, Financial) issued its inaugural sustainability report. The report provides information about the company's environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives, practices, and related metrics, and is available on its website.

Looking Ahead

Amplify Energy Corp (AMPY, Financial) remains focused on its strategic initiatives and is committed to enhancing its cash-flow generation, which it expects to materially increase in 2024 and beyond. The company's capital investments for the remainder of 2023 will focus primarily on well workovers and facility projects at Beta to improve operational efficiencies, reduce power expenses, and significantly reduce emissions.

