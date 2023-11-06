Hims & Hers Health Inc (HIMS) Reports 57% YoY Revenue Growth in Q3 2023

Company raises full year 2023 outlook following strong third quarter performance

24 minutes ago
Summary
  • Hims & Hers Health Inc (HIMS) reports Q3 2023 revenue of $226.7 million, a 57% increase YoY.
  • The company's net loss stands at $7.6 million, with an adjusted EBITDA profitability of $12.3 million.
  • Subscribers grew by 56% YoY to 1.4 million in Q3 2023.
  • HIMS raises full year 2023 revenue guidance to a range of $868 million to $873 million and adjusted EBITDA guidance to a range of $43 million to $46 million.
Article's Main Image

On November 6, 2023, Hims & Hers Health Inc (HIMS, Financial) released its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. The leading health and wellness platform reported a significant increase in revenue and subscriber growth, demonstrating strong performance across several key metrics.

Financial Performance

The company's revenue for Q3 2023 stood at $226.7 million, marking a 57% increase year-over-year. This growth was driven by a rise in subscribers, which increased by 56% YoY to 1.4 million. Despite a net loss of $7.6 million, the company achieved an adjusted EBITDA profitability of $12.3 million.

Andrew Dudum, co-founder and CEO, commented on the results,

I am proud of the progress made across several of our key pillars in the third quarter which meaningfully moved Hims & Hers one step closer toward our vision of an accessible, personalized platform."

Key Business Metrics

Key business metrics for the period showed a 33% increase in net orders and a 19% increase in average order value (AOV). Online revenue, which represents the majority of the company's revenue, increased by 57% YoY to $219.7 million. Wholesale revenue also saw a growth of 39% YoY to $7 million.

Financial Outlook

Following the strong performance in Q3, HIMS has raised its full year 2023 revenue guidance to a range of $868 million to $873 million. The adjusted EBITDA guidance has also been increased to a range of $43 million to $46 million. For the fourth quarter of 2023, the company expects a revenue of $243 million to $248 million and an adjusted EBITDA of $14 million to $17 million.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of September 30, 2023, the company had total assets of $413.9 million, including cash and cash equivalents of $58 million. The total liabilities stood at $85.3 million. The net cash provided by operating activities for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, was $51.5 million.

Overall, Hims & Hers Health Inc (HIMS, Financial) has demonstrated a strong performance in Q3 2023, with significant growth in revenue and subscribers. The company's raised outlook for the full year 2023 reflects its confidence in continued growth and profitability.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Hims & Hers Health Inc for further details.

