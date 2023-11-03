On November 3, 2023, Richard Simonson, a director at Electronic Arts Inc (EA, Financial), sold 10,000 shares of the company. This move is part of a larger trend for the insider, who has sold a total of 20,000 shares over the past year and made no purchases.

Richard Simonson is a seasoned executive with a wealth of experience in the technology and entertainment industries. He has been a director at Electronic Arts Inc, a global leader in digital interactive entertainment, for several years. The company develops and delivers games, content, and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices, and personal computers.

Electronic Arts Inc has a rich portfolio of brands that includes franchises such as FIFA, Battlefield, Apex Legends, The Sims, Madden NFL, and Need for Speed. The company's unique ability to create immersive experiences and deep connections with players across platforms and geographies has made it a key player in the gaming industry.

The insider's recent sell-off is part of a broader trend at Electronic Arts Inc. Over the past year, there have been 47 insider sells and no insider buys. This trend is illustrated in the following image:

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Electronic Arts Inc were trading at $128.22, giving the company a market cap of $35.03 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio of 40.02 is higher than both the industry median of 19.05 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

Despite this, Electronic Arts Inc appears to be modestly undervalued based on its GF Value. With a price of $128.22 and a GuruFocus Value of $151.00, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.85. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts. The GF Value is illustrated in the following image:

The insider's recent sell-off, coupled with the broader trend of insider selling at Electronic Arts Inc, may raise some eyebrows among investors. However, the company's strong position in the gaming industry and its modest undervaluation based on its GF Value suggest that there may still be potential for growth. As always, investors should conduct their own research and consider multiple factors before making investment decisions.

