On November 7, 2023, Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH, Financial), the maker of the leading global fitness drink, CELSIUS®, announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. The company reported a record third quarter revenue of $385 million, marking a significant increase of 104% from $188 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Financial Highlights

The company's North America revenue saw a remarkable increase of 107% to $371 million, up from $180 million in Q3 2022. This substantial growth in revenue underscores the company's robust performance in the North American market.

Further details about the company's financial performance, including full financial tables, can be accessed through the company's website at https://celsiusholdingsinc.com/Q3_2023.

Company Overview and Performance Analysis

Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH, Financial) is a global consumer packaged goods company with a proprietary, clinically proven formula for its master brand CELSIUS®. The company has been a pioneer in the rapidly growing energy category, offering proprietary, functional, essential energy formulas clinically-proven to offer significant health benefits to its users.

The record third quarter revenue and the substantial increase in North America revenue highlight the company's strong market performance and growing consumer demand for its products. The company's robust financial results reflect its successful business strategy and its expanding presence in the industry.

Investors and interested parties can participate in the company's conference call to discuss the results with the investment community. The conference call can be accessed through the webcast link https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=fLaBjVHp.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Celsius Holdings Inc for further details.