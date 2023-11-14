Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), a renowned investment firm, has recently expanded its portfolio by acquiring additional shares in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (BCAT, Financial). This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the profiles of the guru and the traded company, and the potential implications of this move.

Details of the Transaction

The transaction took place on November 3, 2023, with Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio) adding 11,297,895 shares of BCAT to its portfolio. The shares were purchased at a price of $14.44 each. This acquisition resulted in a 0.37% change in the trade and had a 0.02% impact on the trade. Following this transaction, the firm now holds a total of 11,297,895 shares of BCAT, representing 4.25% of its portfolio and 10.45% of the guru's holdings in the traded stock.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), based in New York, is a well-established investment firm. The firm's investment philosophy is centered around a diversified portfolio, with a focus on Financial Services and Technology sectors. As of the transaction date, the firm holds 624 stocks with a total equity of $3.84 billion. Its top holdings include Templeton Global Income Fund(GIM, Financial), BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust(BCAT, Financial), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II(BMEZ, Financial), BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr(BIGZ, Financial), and BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust(ECAT, Financial).

Overview of the Traded Stock: BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (BCAT, Financial), based in the USA, is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company's primary objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains, and long-term capital appreciation. BCAT had its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on September 25, 2020. As of the transaction date, the company has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a current stock price of $14.53. The stock's PE percentage stands at 10.59. However, due to insufficient data, the GF valuation of the stock cannot be evaluated.

Performance of the Traded Stock

Since its IPO, BCAT has experienced a -28.14% change in its stock price. However, the stock has gained 0.62% since the transaction and has a year-to-date (YTD) percentage change of 3.49%. The stock's GF Score is 40/100, indicating a poor future performance potential. In terms of financial health, the stock has a balance sheet rank of 7/10, a profitability rank of 1/10, a growth rank of 0/10, a GF value rank of 0/10, and a momentum rank of 7/10.

Financial Health of the Traded Stock

BCAT has a Piotroski F-Score of 5 and an Altman Z score of 0.00, indicating a neutral financial health. The company's cash to debt ratio is 148.19, ranking 644th in the Asset Management industry. The company's Return on Equity (ROE) and Return on Assets (ROA) are 7.92 and 6.94, respectively.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent acquisition of BCAT shares represents a strategic move to diversify its portfolio and potentially increase its returns. However, given BCAT's current financial health and performance indicators, the implications of this transaction for both the guru and the traded stock remain to be seen. Investors are advised to keep a close eye on these developments and make informed decisions accordingly.

