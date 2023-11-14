Saba Capital Management, L.P. Increases Stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), a renowned investment firm, has recently expanded its portfolio by acquiring additional shares in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (BCAT, Financial). This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the profiles of the guru and the traded company, and the potential implications of this move.

Details of the Transaction

The transaction took place on November 3, 2023, with Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio) adding 11,297,895 shares of BCAT to its portfolio. The shares were purchased at a price of $14.44 each. This acquisition resulted in a 0.37% change in the trade and had a 0.02% impact on the trade. Following this transaction, the firm now holds a total of 11,297,895 shares of BCAT, representing 4.25% of its portfolio and 10.45% of the guru's holdings in the traded stock.

Profile of the Guru: Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio)

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), based in New York, is a well-established investment firm. The firm's investment philosophy is centered around a diversified portfolio, with a focus on Financial Services and Technology sectors. As of the transaction date, the firm holds 624 stocks with a total equity of $3.84 billion. Its top holdings include Templeton Global Income Fund(GIM, Financial), BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust(BCAT, Financial), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II(BMEZ, Financial), BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr(BIGZ, Financial), and BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust(ECAT, Financial).

1721861335739854848.png

Overview of the Traded Stock: BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (BCAT, Financial), based in the USA, is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company's primary objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains, and long-term capital appreciation. BCAT had its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on September 25, 2020. As of the transaction date, the company has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a current stock price of $14.53. The stock's PE percentage stands at 10.59. However, due to insufficient data, the GF valuation of the stock cannot be evaluated.

1721861317372997632.png

Performance of the Traded Stock

Since its IPO, BCAT has experienced a -28.14% change in its stock price. However, the stock has gained 0.62% since the transaction and has a year-to-date (YTD) percentage change of 3.49%. The stock's GF Score is 40/100, indicating a poor future performance potential. In terms of financial health, the stock has a balance sheet rank of 7/10, a profitability rank of 1/10, a growth rank of 0/10, a GF value rank of 0/10, and a momentum rank of 7/10.

Financial Health of the Traded Stock

BCAT has a Piotroski F-Score of 5 and an Altman Z score of 0.00, indicating a neutral financial health. The company's cash to debt ratio is 148.19, ranking 644th in the Asset Management industry. The company's Return on Equity (ROE) and Return on Assets (ROA) are 7.92 and 6.94, respectively.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent acquisition of BCAT shares represents a strategic move to diversify its portfolio and potentially increase its returns. However, given BCAT's current financial health and performance indicators, the implications of this transaction for both the guru and the traded stock remain to be seen. Investors are advised to keep a close eye on these developments and make informed decisions accordingly.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.