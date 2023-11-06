Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), a prominent investment firm based in New York, has recently increased its holdings in BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr (BIGZ, Financial). This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the guru's profile, and the traded company's basic information. All data and rankings are accurate as of November 7, 2023.

Details of the Transaction

On November 6, 2023, Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio) added 637,856 shares of BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr to its portfolio. The shares were traded at a price of $6.6 each. This transaction had an impact of 0.11% on the guru's portfolio. After the transaction, the firm holds a total of 32,232,461 shares of BIGZ, making up 5.54% of its portfolio. The firm's holdings in the traded stock now stand at 14.20%.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), located at 405 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10174, is a renowned investment firm. The firm holds 624 stocks in its portfolio, with a total equity of $3.84 billion. Its top holdings include Templeton Global Income Fund(GIM, Financial), BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust(BCAT, Financial), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II(BMEZ, Financial), BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr(BIGZ, Financial), and BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust(ECAT, Financial). The firm's top sectors are Financial Services and Technology.

Overview of the Traded Stock: BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr

BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr (BIGZ, Financial) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company based in the USA. The company's investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains, and long-term capital appreciation. The company went public on March 26, 2021. As of November 7, 2023, the company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and its stock is trading at $6.58. The company's GF Score is 22/100, indicating poor future performance potential.

Financial Analysis of the Traded Stock

BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr has a PE Percentage of 0.00, indicating that the company is currently at a loss. The company's GF Valuation is not available, and its Price to GF Value is 0.00. Since the transaction, the stock's price has decreased by 0.3%. Since its IPO, the stock's price has decreased by 53.5%. The year-to-date price change ratio of the stock is -4.22%.

Ranking and Score of the Traded Stock

The traded stock has a Balance Sheet Rank of 8/10, a Profitability Rank of 1/10, a Growth Rank of 0/10, a GF Value Rank of 0/10, and a Momentum Rank of 0/10. The stock's Altman Z score is 0.00, and its Cash to Debt Rank is 1.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent acquisition of BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr shares represents a significant addition to its portfolio. Despite the traded stock's poor performance indicators, the firm's increased stake could suggest a belief in the company's long-term potential. However, given the stock's current financial and growth rankings, investors should exercise caution and conduct thorough research before making investment decisions.

