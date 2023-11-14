SES AI Corp (SES) Reports Decrease in Cash and Cash Equivalents, Increase in Short-Term Investments

Company's Q3 2023 Earnings Filing Reveals Key Financial Metrics and Future Plans

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Summary
  • SES AI Corp (SES) reports a decrease in cash and cash equivalents from $106,623k in December 2022 to $49,938k in September 2023.
  • Short-term investments have increased from $283,460k in December 2022 to $292,225k in September 2023.
  • SES AI Corp (SES) is on the verge of signing a B-sample joint development agreement (JDA) with an OEM customer.
  • The company is increasing its A-sample lines to 1000 large capacity 100Ah cells per line per month from approximately 500 per month.
Article's Main Image

On November 7, 2023, SES AI Corp (SES, Financial) released its earnings filing, revealing key financial metrics and future plans. The company reported a decrease in cash and cash equivalents from $106,623k in December 2022 to $49,938k in September 2023. However, short-term investments have seen an increase from $283,460k in December 2022 to $292,225k in September 2023.

Company Performance and Challenges

SES AI Corp (SES, Financial) has been working towards transitioning to B samples and is on the verge of signing a B-sample joint development agreement (JDA) with one of its OEM customers. This would mark a historic milestone for SES, the battery industry, and the future of transportation. The company has faced significant challenges, particularly in terms of safety, and has made significant strides in improving safety without compromising on other parameters.

Financial Achievements

Despite the decrease in cash and cash equivalents, SES AI Corp (SES, Financial) has seen an increase in short-term investments. The company has also made significant progress in its A-sample lines, increasing to 1000 large capacity 100Ah cells per line per month from approximately 500 per month. These cells will be used for both internal testing and OEM sample qualification, and avatar safety prediction algorithm training.

Income Statement, Balance Sheet, and Cash Flow Statement

The company's balance sheet reveals a decrease in total assets from $440,439k in December 2022 to $403,253k in September 2023. Total liabilities have also decreased from $48,900k in December 2022 to $39,530k in September 2023. The company's total stockholders' equity has seen a decrease from $391,539k in December 2022 to $363,723k in September 2023.

Future Plans

SES AI Corp (SES, Financial) is preparing to demonstrate videos of high energy density Li-Metal batteries passing rigorous safety tests at the upcoming Battery World 2023 in December. The company is also in the final stages of completing vendor qualification reviews for two B-sample lines, one for an EV application and one for a UAM application. These lines are expected to become operational in 2024.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from SES AI Corp for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.