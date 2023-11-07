Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (SHO) Reports Q3 2023 Earnings: Net Income Drops by 24.1% YoY, Yet Beats Guidance

Despite the challenges posed by the Maui fires, SHO delivers earnings above the high-end of its guidance range

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • Net income for Q3 2023 stands at $15.6 million, a decrease of 24.1% compared to Q3 2022.
  • Income attributable to common stockholders per diluted share is $0.06, a decrease of 25.0% YoY.
  • Comparable RevPAR remains stable at $222.54, with a 0.0% change YoY.
  • SHO successfully closed the sale of Boston Park Plaza for an all-cash price of $370 million.
Article's Main Image

On November 7, 2023, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (SHO, Financial) announced its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. Despite the challenges posed by the Maui fires, the company managed to deliver earnings above the high-end of its guidance range.

Financial Highlights

Net income for Q3 2023 stands at $15.6 million, marking a decrease of 24.1% compared to the same period in 2022. Income attributable to common stockholders per diluted share is $0.06, a decrease of 25.0% year-over-year. Despite these decreases, the company's actual results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, outperformed its previously provided guidance.

Comparable RevPAR (Revenue Per Available Room) remained stable at $222.54, with a 0.0% change YoY. Comparable occupancy increased by 140 basis points to 72.8%, while Comparable ADR (Average Daily Rate) decreased by 1.9% to $305.69.

Key Developments

Shortly after the end of the quarter, SHO closed on the sale of Boston Park Plaza for an attractive all-cash price of $370 million. The company is currently evaluating opportunities to reinvest the sale proceeds into assets that will generate higher growth, superior returns, and greater per-share net asset value.

In October 2023, the company converted its Renaissance Washington DC to The Westin Washington, DC Downtown, following a transformative renovation. The repositioned hotel is expected to attract additional occupancy and garner higher rates, thus increasing the earnings potential and value of the hotel.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity Update

As of September 30, 2023, SHO had $185.0 million of cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash of $71.2 million, total assets of $3.1 billion, including $2.6 billion of net investments in hotel properties, total debt of $819.6 million, and stockholders’ equity of $2.1 billion.

Outlook for Q4 2023

For the fourth quarter of 2023, the company expects a net income of $125 to $130 million and an Adjusted FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders per Diluted Share of $0.14 to $0.17.

Despite the challenges faced in Q3 2023, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (SHO, Financial) managed to deliver earnings above the high-end of its guidance range, demonstrating the company's resilience and strategic financial management.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.