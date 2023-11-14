Corbus Pharmaceuticals Reports Q3 2023 Financial Results with a Net Loss of $10.1 Million

Operating Expenses Increase by $1.3 Million Year-Over-Year

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (CRBP) reported a net loss of approximately $10.1 million for Q3 2023, compared to a net loss of approximately $8.8 million for the same period in 2022.
  • Operating expenses increased by $1.3 million to approximately $9.5 million for Q3 2023, compared to $8.2 million in Q3 2022.
  • As of September 30, 2023, the company has $28.7 million of cash, cash equivalents, and investments on hand.
  • CRBP is making progress with its diversified portfolio, including CRB-701, CRB-601, and CRB-913.
Article's Main Image

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (CRBP, Financial) released its Q3 2023 financial results on November 7, 2023. The company reported a net loss of approximately $10.1 million, or a net loss per diluted share of $2.27, for the three months ended September 30, 2023. This is compared to a net loss of approximately $8.8 million, or a net loss per diluted share of $2.11, for the same period in 2022.

Financial Performance

Operating expenses increased by $1.3 million to approximately $9.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, compared to $8.2 million in the comparable period in the prior year. The increase was primarily attributable to manufacturing costs to support the Phase 1 clinical trial material for CRB-601 offset by a reduction in general and administrative compensation expenses. As of September 30, 2023, the company has $28.7 million of cash, cash equivalents, and investments on hand.

Corporate Updates

CRBP provided updates on its diversified portfolio. Data from the dose escalation study for CRB-701, a Nectin-4 ADC to treat solid tumors, is on track for release in early 2024 along with the start of a U.S./EU Study. The IND Submission for CRB-601, an αvβ8 Monoclonal Antibody to treat solid tumors, is on track for Q4 2023. Pre-clinical data for CRB-913, a peripherally restricted CB1 inverse agonist, was published in Obesity and presented at Obesity Week.

Outlook

CRBP is a precision oncology company with a diversified portfolio. The company's pipeline includes CRB-701, a next-generation antibody drug conjugate that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload, CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody which blocks the activation of TGFβ expressed on cancer cells, and CRB-913, a highly peripherally restricted CB1 inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.