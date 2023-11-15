Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) Reports Q3 2023 Results Amid Real Estate Market Headwinds

Financial Flexibility Highlighted as Key to Navigating Current Challenges

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) announced a GAAP Net Loss of $(24.5) million for Q3 2023.
  • The company reported Distributable Earnings pre-loss of $9.5 million, with a book value per common share of $13.28.
  • GPMT resolved nonaccrual loans and repaid corporate debt without accessing capital markets, showcasing financial resilience.
  • Post quarter-end, GPMT redeemed $132 million of Convertible Senior Notes, leaving the company with no corporate debt outstanding.
Article's Main Image

On November 7, 2023, Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT, Financial) released its financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2023. Despite the broader challenges in the real estate market, GPMT's President and CEO Jack Taylor expressed satisfaction with the company's ability to progress on business priorities through proactive portfolio and liabilities management.

Financial Performance and Challenges

For the third quarter, GPMT recognized a GAAP Net Loss of $(24.5) million, or $(0.48) per basic share, which included a significant provision for credit losses amounting to $(31.0) million. The company generated pre-loss Distributable Earnings of $9.5 million, or $0.18 per basic share, but reported a Distributable Loss of $(7.3) million after accounting for a loan write-off of $(16.8) million. The book value per common share stood at $13.28 as of September 30, 2023, reflecting a total CECL reserve of $(2.89) per common share.

Financial Achievements and Liquidity Position

Granite Point declared and paid dividends of $0.20 per common share and $0.4375 per share of its Series A preferred stock during the quarter. The company also funded $20.7 million in loans, including prior commitments and an upsize, and realized $177.5 million from loan repayments and other transactions. Notably, GPMT ended the quarter with over $257 million in cash on hand and a total leverage ratio of 2.2x.

Balance Sheet and Income Statement Highlights

The balance sheet as of September 30, 2023, showed net loans held-for-investment at approximately $2.76 billion, with total assets amounting to $3.13 billion. The company's liabilities, including repurchase facilities and securitized debt obligations, totaled approximately $2.24 billion. The income statement for the three months ended September 30, 2023, revealed a net interest income of $19.9 million, with total interest income at $66.7 million and interest expense at $46.8 million.

Portfolio and Post Quarter-End Developments

GPMT's loan portfolio at quarter-end was 98% floating rate, with a weighted average stabilized LTV of 63.3% and a portfolio yield of 8.4%. The weighted average portfolio risk rating was 2.7, with approximately 80% of loans risk ranked 3 or better. Following the quarter-end, GPMT funded an additional $5.5 million on existing loan commitments and received $79.3 million from loan payoffs and sales.

Strategic Financial Management

Granite Point's strategic financial management was further evidenced by the redemption of $132 million of Convertible Senior Notes on October 1, 2023, leaving the company with no corporate debt outstanding. The company also increased the borrowing capacity of its JPMorgan financing facility to $525 million, enhancing its liquidity position.

Granite Point's management remains focused on positioning the company for long-term success and value creation for its stockholders. The full earnings presentation and details on the upcoming conference call can be found on the company's website.

Investors and interested parties can find additional information about Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT, Financial) on the SEC's website or by contacting the company directly.

Please note that this summary is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or buy securities.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.