Installed Building Products Inc (IBP) Reports Mixed Q3 2023 Results Amid Market Volatility

Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA Hit Record Highs Despite Revenue Dip

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Installed Building Products Inc (IBP) sees a 1.8% decline in net revenue but achieves an 11.5% increase in net income for Q3 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA reaches a record $130.5 million, marking an 8.6% increase from the previous year.
  • IBP announces the retirement of COO Jay P. Elliott and the appointment of Brad A. Wheeler as successor.
  • The company declares a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per share, payable on December 31, 2023.
Article's Main Image

On November 8, 2023, Installed Building Products Inc (IBP, Financial), a leading installer of insulation and complementary building products, disclosed its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. The company faced a slight contraction in net revenue, which decreased by 1.8% to $706.5 million compared to the same period last year. This was primarily due to a decrease in installation revenue by 1.7% to $661.2 million, as softer single-family sales were partially offset by growth in multi-family and commercial sales, including incremental sales from recent acquisitions.

Financial Highlights and Management Commentary

Despite the revenue dip, IBP reported a significant increase in profitability. Net income rose by 11.5% to a third-quarter record of $68.0 million, and net income per diluted share increased by 12.7% to $2.40. Adjusted net income per diluted share also saw an 11.2% increase to a record of $2.79. The company's adjusted EBITDA reached a new high at $130.5 million, an 8.6% increase from the prior year period, reflecting strong margins and operational efficiency.

Jeff Edwards, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of IBP, commented on the results, stating,

“Our third quarter and year-to-date financial results reflect the continued benefits of our product, end-market and geographic diversification strategies... We also continue to prioritize the value of our services over volume, which drove strong margins during the quarter.”
Edwards also highlighted the company's commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles and the positive impact on stakeholders.

Acquisition Strategy and Dividend Declaration

IBP's acquisition strategy has been a key growth driver, with the company acquiring approximately $58 million of annual revenue to date in 2023. However, some anticipated acquisitions may be delayed to the first quarter of 2024. The company has declared a third-quarter dividend of $0.33 per share, which was paid on September 30, 2023, and announced a 5% increase in the fourth quarter regular cash dividend compared to the previous year.

Operational and Segment Performance

IBP's gross profit improved by 9.4% to $242.1 million from $221.3 million in the prior year quarter, with gross profit as a percent of total revenue increasing to 34.3% from 30.8%. The company's Installation segment saw a 6.0% decline in residential sales on a same branch basis, while multi-family same branch sales increased by 28.4%. Commercial same branch sales were down by 1.3%, but total commercial sales, including acquisitions, rose by 3.7%.

IBP's balance sheet remains strong, with $339.8 million in cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2023. The company also completed the repricing of its Term Loan B facility, reducing borrowing costs by 25 basis points.

Outlook and Future Developments

While acknowledging the potential impact of interest rate volatility on the housing industry, Edwards expressed confidence in the long-term opportunities in IBP's residential and commercial end markets. The company's multi-family revenue is supported by a stable backlog, and IBP remains focused on growth through acquisitions, cash dividends, and stock repurchases.

For a detailed analysis of Installed Building Products Inc (IBP, Financial)'s financials and strategic outlook, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Installed Building Products Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.