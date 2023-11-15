On November 8, 2023, Installed Building Products Inc (IBP, Financial), a leading installer of insulation and complementary building products, disclosed its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. The company faced a slight contraction in net revenue, which decreased by 1.8% to $706.5 million compared to the same period last year. This was primarily due to a decrease in installation revenue by 1.7% to $661.2 million, as softer single-family sales were partially offset by growth in multi-family and commercial sales, including incremental sales from recent acquisitions.

Financial Highlights and Management Commentary

Despite the revenue dip, IBP reported a significant increase in profitability. Net income rose by 11.5% to a third-quarter record of $68.0 million, and net income per diluted share increased by 12.7% to $2.40. Adjusted net income per diluted share also saw an 11.2% increase to a record of $2.79. The company's adjusted EBITDA reached a new high at $130.5 million, an 8.6% increase from the prior year period, reflecting strong margins and operational efficiency.

Jeff Edwards, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of IBP, commented on the results, stating,

“Our third quarter and year-to-date financial results reflect the continued benefits of our product, end-market and geographic diversification strategies... We also continue to prioritize the value of our services over volume, which drove strong margins during the quarter.”

Acquisition Strategy and Dividend Declaration

Edwards also highlighted the company's commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles and the positive impact on stakeholders.

IBP's acquisition strategy has been a key growth driver, with the company acquiring approximately $58 million of annual revenue to date in 2023. However, some anticipated acquisitions may be delayed to the first quarter of 2024. The company has declared a third-quarter dividend of $0.33 per share, which was paid on September 30, 2023, and announced a 5% increase in the fourth quarter regular cash dividend compared to the previous year.

Operational and Segment Performance

IBP's gross profit improved by 9.4% to $242.1 million from $221.3 million in the prior year quarter, with gross profit as a percent of total revenue increasing to 34.3% from 30.8%. The company's Installation segment saw a 6.0% decline in residential sales on a same branch basis, while multi-family same branch sales increased by 28.4%. Commercial same branch sales were down by 1.3%, but total commercial sales, including acquisitions, rose by 3.7%.

IBP's balance sheet remains strong, with $339.8 million in cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2023. The company also completed the repricing of its Term Loan B facility, reducing borrowing costs by 25 basis points.

Outlook and Future Developments

While acknowledging the potential impact of interest rate volatility on the housing industry, Edwards expressed confidence in the long-term opportunities in IBP's residential and commercial end markets. The company's multi-family revenue is supported by a stable backlog, and IBP remains focused on growth through acquisitions, cash dividends, and stock repurchases.

For a detailed analysis of Installed Building Products Inc (IBP, Financial)'s financials and strategic outlook, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Installed Building Products Inc for further details.