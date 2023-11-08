Digital Turbine Inc (APPS) Faces Fiscal Challenges Despite Solid Cash Flow in Q2 FY2024

Revenue Declines as Company Navigates Market Headwinds

Author's Avatar
30 minutes ago
Summary
  • Second quarter revenue for Digital Turbine Inc (APPS) declined by 18% year-over-year to $143.3 million.
  • GAAP net loss of $161.5 million included a significant noncash goodwill impairment charge.
  • Non-GAAP adjusted net income and EBITDA stood at $13.9 million and $27.7 million, respectively.
  • Free cash flow remained strong at $23.9 million, with a reduction in long-term debt balance.
Article's Main Image

On November 8, 2023, Digital Turbine Inc (APPS, Financial) reported its financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended September 30, 2023. The company faced a challenging quarter with a year-over-year revenue decline of 18%, totaling $143.3 million. A significant noncash goodwill impairment charge heavily impacted the GAAP net loss, which stood at $161.5 million, or ($1.61) per share. This charge related to the App Growth Platform segment was $147.2 million, or ($1.46) per share. Despite these challenges, the company managed to generate a Non-GAAP adjusted net income of $13.9 million and Non-GAAP adjusted EPS of $0.13. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA also saw a 3% sequential increase to $27.7 million, although it represented a 43% year-over-year decline.

Income Statement Highlights

Digital Turbine Inc (APPS, Financial) reported a mixed performance in its income statement. The company's revenue share and other direct costs of revenue were $68.7 million and $9.0 million, respectively. Product development, sales and marketing, and general and administrative expenses were relatively stable compared to the same quarter last year. However, the impairment of goodwill significantly affected the (loss) income from operations, which was $(152.6) million, compared to a positive income from operations of $21.1 million in the fiscal second quarter of 2023.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Statement Analysis

The balance sheet of Digital Turbine Inc (APPS, Financial) reflected a decrease in total assets, primarily due to the impairment of goodwill. The company's cash position was $58.1 million, with a reduction in accounts receivable and a slight increase in prepaid expenses and other current assets. The company successfully reduced its long-term debt balance by $21.9 million to $383.8 million. The net cash provided by operating activities was a solid $27.5 million, and the company achieved a free cash flow of $23.9 million.

Future Business Outlook

Looking ahead, Digital Turbine Inc (APPS, Financial) provided guidance for the third quarter of fiscal 2024, expecting revenue between $144 million and $150 million, Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA between $27 million and $31 million, and Non-GAAP adjusted EPS between $0.16 and $0.19. The company noted the ongoing uncertainties in the macro environment and the difficulty in providing a business outlook for GAAP net income due to unpredictable changes in stock-based compensation expense and other items.

Management Commentary

"The mobile app distribution market is entering an exciting new era, and I believe that Digital Turbine is uniquely positioning itself to be a major player in its evolution," said Bill Stone, CEO. "We have made, and continue to make, important strategic investments in order to more effectively leverage our advantageous on-device presence to optimize measurable performance for app publishers and advertisers, and to simultaneously provide them access to alternative, newly-available, direct distribution models."

In conclusion, Digital Turbine Inc (APPS, Financial) is navigating a challenging fiscal environment with a strategic focus on leveraging its platform for future growth. The company's solid cash flow and proactive debt reduction underscore its financial resilience, even as it manages the impacts of goodwill impairment and a competitive market landscape.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Digital Turbine Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.