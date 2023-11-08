On November 8, 2023, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (VNDA, Financial) disclosed its financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2023. The company faced a notable decline in revenue, primarily due to the at-risk launch of a generic version of its product HETLIOZ® in the U.S. Despite this, Vanda reported a marginal net income and an increase in cash reserves, signaling financial resilience amidst market challenges.

Revenue Performance and Net Income

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (VNDA, Financial) experienced a sharp 41% decrease in total net product sales in the third quarter of 2023, with sales dropping to $38.8 million from $65.3 million in the same quarter of the previous year. HETLIOZ® sales saw a significant 58% decrease, while Fanapt® sales declined by 11%. Despite the revenue downturn, Vanda managed to report a net income of $0.1 million for the quarter, although this was substantially lower than the $3.3 million net income in Q3 2022.

Financial Position and Cash Reserves

The company's cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities stood at $489.9 million as of September 30, 2023. This represents a slight increase from the end of the previous quarter and an 8% increase compared to the same period in 2022. The solid cash position underscores Vanda's financial stability in the face of declining sales.

Pipeline and Regulatory Developments

Operationally, Vanda has made significant strides in its development pipeline. The company is awaiting FDA decisions on two supplemental New Drug Applications (sNDAs) for bipolar I disorder and insomnia, with Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action dates in the first half of 2024. Additionally, Vanda is pursuing FDA approval for HETLIOZ® in jet lag disorder and plans to file a petition to the U.S. Supreme Court related to its HETLIOZ® Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) litigation.

Outlook and Guidance

Due to uncertainties surrounding the U.S. market for HETLIOZ® and ongoing patent litigation, Vanda has refrained from providing financial guidance for 2023. The company anticipates a potential decline in HETLIOZ® net product sales due to generic competition.

Conference Call and Investor Information

Vanda hosted a conference call on November 8, 2023, to discuss the third quarter results and corporate activities. The call was also broadcast on Vanda's website, where it will be archived for 30 days.

