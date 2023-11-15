Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ) Reports Solid Q3 2023 Results and Raises Revenue Guidance

Key Growth Drivers Propel Revenue Increase, Company Optimistic on Long-term Growth

25 minutes ago
Summary
  • Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ) announces Q3 2023 total revenues of $972 million.
  • Notable year-over-year growth for key products Xywav®, Epidiolex®, and Rylaze®.
  • Company raises total and Oncology revenue guidance for 2023, reflecting strong performance.
  • Plans to initiate zanidatamab rolling BLA submission for accelerated approval in 2L BTC.
Article's Main Image

On November 8, 2023, Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ, Financial) released its financial results for the third quarter of 2023, showcasing a robust performance with total revenues reaching $972 million. The company's key growth drivers, Xywav®, Epidiolex®, and Rylaze®, saw a combined revenue increase of 24% year-over-year, contributing significantly to the overall financial success. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has responded to these positive results by raising its total revenue guidance and Oncology revenue guidance at the mid-points for the year.

Financial Performance and Challenges

Jazz Pharmaceuticals' financial achievements in Q3 2023 were marked by a 30% year-over-year growth in low-sodium Xywav sales, despite increased competition. The company's Oncology net product sales grew by 17% year-over-year, with the Oncology therapeutic area on track to reach approximately $1 billion in annual revenue. Epidiolex continued to show promise as a differentiated treatment option, with net product sales growing by 9% year-over-year. Rylaze net product sales also saw a significant increase of 43% year-over-year.

Income Statement Highlights

For Q3 2023, GAAP net income was reported at $146.8 million, or $2.14 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $(19.6) million, or $(0.31) per diluted share, for Q3 2022. Non-GAAP adjusted net income for Q3 2023 was $340.1 million, or $4.84 per diluted share, compared to $370.4 million, or $5.17 per diluted share, for Q3 2022. The company's gross margin improved to 89.1% on a GAAP basis and 92.8% on a non-GAAP adjusted basis.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Statement Insights

As of September 30, 2023, Jazz Pharmaceuticals had cash, cash equivalents, and investments totaling $1.6 billion, with a long-term debt principal balance of $5.8 billion. The company generated $924.7 million of cash from operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, reflecting strong business performance and continued financial discipline.

Analysis of Company's Performance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals' strategic investments in R&D are driven by confidence in its robust pipeline, as evidenced by the planned initiation of the zanidatamab rolling BLA submission for accelerated approval in 2L BTC. The company's disciplined capital deployment and strong execution have enabled increased investment in key commercial franchises while delivering on full-year GAAP net income and non-GAAP adjusted net income guidance.

The company's leadership expressed optimism about the future.

We have once again delivered strong financial results from increasingly diversified revenue streams and remain well-positioned for long-term growth," said Bruce Cozadd, chairman and chief executive officer of Jazz Pharmaceuticals.
The company is focused on achieving Vision 2025, with up to five late-stage data readouts expected by the end of 2024.

For more detailed information on Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ, Financial)'s financial results, please visit www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC for further details.

