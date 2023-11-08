Adams Resources & Energy Inc (AE) Reports Mixed Q3 Results Amidst Market Challenges

Net Income Rises Sequentially as Company Navigates Economic Headwinds

Author's Avatar
24 minutes ago
Summary
  • Adams Resources & Energy Inc (AE) reports a decrease in total revenue to $760.6 million in Q3 2023 from $852.9 million in Q3 2022.
  • Net earnings increased to $2.3 million in Q3 2023, up from $0.8 million in Q2 2023 and $2.2 million in Q3 2022.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities fell to $11.4 million in Q3 2023, a significant drop from $40.0 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
  • The company declared a consistent quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per common share.
Article's Main Image

On November 8, 2023, Adams Resources & Energy Inc (AE, Financial), a key player in the marketing, transportation, logistics, and repurposing of various commodities, released its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. The company faced a challenging market environment but managed to increase its net income sequentially and maintain a consistent dividend payout.

Financial Performance Overview

Adams Resources & Energy Inc (AE, Financial) experienced a decrease in total revenue, reporting $760.6 million for Q3 2023 compared to $852.9 million for the same period in 2022. Despite the revenue decline, the company's net earnings saw a rise to $2.3 million, or $0.88 per diluted common share, an increase from $0.8 million, or $0.32 per common share in Q2 2023, and slightly higher than the $2.2 million, or $0.50 per diluted common share, reported in Q3 2022.

However, net cash provided by operating activities showed a significant decrease to $11.4 million in Q3 2023, down from $40.0 million in the same quarter of the previous year. This decline was primarily attributed to the timing of payments and receipts from crude oil customers and changes in inventory due to fluctuations in crude oil pricing and barrels held.

The company's liquidity improved, with cash and cash equivalents reaching $16.3 million as of September 30, 2023, compared to $9.0 million at the end of the previous quarter. This increase was mainly due to the timing of receipts and early payments from crude oil customers.

Operational Highlights

Adams' crude oil marketing subsidiary, GulfMark Energy, marketed 92,556 barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil during the third quarter of 2023, showing stability compared to the previous year's quarter. The Service Transport Company, another subsidiary, traveled 6.51 million miles, indicating a slight decrease from the 6.78 million miles in Q3 2022.

The company's pipeline and storage segment, including the Victoria Express Pipeline System, reported a throughput of 8,548 bpd for Q3 2023, down from 9,963 bpd for the same period in 2022. The logistics and repurposing segment, which includes the Firebird Bulk Carriers, Inc. and Phoenix Oil, Inc. businesses acquired in August 2022, had a positive impact on quarterly cash flow.

Adams Resources & Energy Inc (AE, Financial) remains solidly positioned with 307,175 barrels of crude oil inventory at the end of the quarter, compared to 328,562 barrels at the end of 2022.

Capital Investments and Dividends

During Q3 2023, the company had capital expenditures of $3.0 million, primarily for the purchase of transportation equipment. Adams also paid dividends totaling $0.24 per share during the quarter, continuing its long-standing practice of dividend payments since 1994.

Outlook and Management Commentary

Kevin J. Roycraft, Chief Executive Officer of Adams, commented on the results:

Our performance in the third quarter showcased several encouraging highlights in a very challenging environment. Our crude oil marketing segment demonstrated a sequential increase in operating income despite a number of headwinds,"
and
Moreover, we increased our cash balance and liquidity and nearly tripled our net income on a sequential basis."
He also provided an outlook, expecting challenges to persist in the near term with a gradual recovery anticipated to begin late in the first half of 2024.

Adams Resources & Energy Inc (AE, Financial) is well-prepared to navigate the ongoing macroeconomic challenges and is positioned to deliver meaningful performance as market conditions improve. The company's commitment to its dividend is also seen as a key element in delivering long-term value to its shareholders.

For more detailed information, investors and interested parties are encouraged to review the full earnings release and financial statements, as well as to join the conference call scheduled for November 9, 2023.

For further insights and analysis on Adams Resources & Energy Inc (AE, Financial) and other investment opportunities, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Adams Resources & Energy Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.