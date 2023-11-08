Hyliion Holdings Corp (HYLN) Shifts Focus to KARNO Generator Amidst Powertrain Wind Down

Third-Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Strategic Reorientation

Author's Avatar
24 minutes ago
Summary
  • Hyliion Holdings Corp (HYLN) reports a strategic shift to concentrate on the KARNO generator while winding down powertrain operations.
  • Q3 2023 financials show a net loss of $30.3 million, with operating expenses reduced to $33.3 million from $62.9 million in the prior-year quarter.
  • Hyliion ends Q3 with $324 million in cash, short-term, and long-term investments, projecting a cash burn of approximately $40 million in 2024.
  • The company expects to finish 2023 with approximately $285 million in available capital.
Article's Main Image

On November 8, 2023, Hyliion Holdings Corp (HYLN, Financial), a developer of electric powertrain and generator technologies, announced its third-quarter financial results for 2023. The company revealed a significant strategic shift, deciding to focus on the KARNO generator and wind down its powertrain operations. This move is aimed at preserving the company's financial stability and aligning with the growing demand for electricity generation solutions.

Strategic Shift and Powertrain Business Transition

Hyliion has completed the commercialization steps for its Hypertruck ERX powertrain, including receiving CARB certification and launching extended fleet trials. However, the company faced challenges such as lower-than-expected industry adoption rates, rising component costs, and evolving regulatory requirements. As a result, Hyliion's Board of Directors engaged expert advisors to explore strategic alternatives for the powertrain business. The decision to discontinue the powertrain business and focus on the KARNO generator is seen as a necessary step to maintain financial stability in the current economic climate.

The decision around our powertrain business was very difficult, but we believe it is a necessary step to safeguard our financial stability, especially given the current economic climate," said Hyliion’s Founder and CEO, Thomas Healy. "Our focus on KARNO aligns with the growing demand for electricity. With commercial deliveries planned for the upcoming year, the KARNO generator offers a more capital-efficient path to market," added Healy.

KARNO Generator Development and Commercialization

Hyliion remains committed to the KARNO generator's ongoing commercialization, having made substantial progress in development and validation. The company has successfully delivered power to the grid, executed customer showcases, and performed simulations indicating that the production unit design will meet power, efficiency, and emissions objectives. Hyliion anticipates its first revenue-generating deployments of the KARNO generator to occur in late 2024 and is in discussions with inaugural customers.

Financial Performance and Outlook

Hyliion reported third-quarter operating expenses of $33.3 million, a significant reduction from the $62.9 million in the prior-year quarter, which included one-time expenses associated with the purchase of KARNO generator technology. The net loss for the quarter was $30.3 million, with a basic and diluted net loss per share of $0.17. The company ended the quarter with $324 million in cash, short-term, and long-term investments. Hyliion provided forward guidance for 2023, expecting full-year operating expenses of approximately $140 million, including expenses associated with winding down powertrain operations. The company anticipates no additional revenue from powertrain sales in 2023 and projects a year-end cash and investments total of approximately $285 million. The cash burn for 2024 is projected at approximately $40 million, excluding potential revenues or monetization of powertrain assets or technology.

Hyliion's strategic reorientation towards the KARNO generator reflects its commitment to creating innovative solutions for clean, flexible, and affordable electricity production. With a strong cash position and a clear focus on a capital-efficient path to market, Hyliion is poised to address the commercial space with its locally-deployable generator and explore future mobile applications.

For more detailed information on Hyliion's financials and strategic direction, investors and interested parties are encouraged to visit www.hyliion.com and review the company's filings with the SEC.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Hyliion Holdings Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.