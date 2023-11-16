Maiden Holdings Ltd (MHLD) Reports Q3 2023 Results: Challenges Persist Amidst Strategic Focus

Underwriting Losses Offset by Stronger Investment Results

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Adjusted book value per share decreased to $3.16 as of September 30, 2023.
  • GAAP net loss available to common shareholders was $3.5 million or $0.03 per share.
  • Investment income rose by 145% in Q3 2023 compared to Q3 2022, primarily due to higher interest income.
  • Adverse prior year loss development of $7.8 million noted, with significant impact from AmTrust Hospital Liability.
Article's Main Image

Maiden Holdings Ltd (MHLD, Financial) has released its earnings report for the third quarter of 2023, revealing a mixed financial performance with challenges in underwriting offset by stronger investment results. The filing date for the report was November 8, 2023.

Financial Performance Overview

The company reported an adjusted book value of $3.16 per share as of September 30, 2023, which represents a decrease of $0.06 per common share, primarily due to a net loss available to Maiden common shareholders of $3.5 million in Q3 2023. The reported book value per common share was $2.60 as of the same date. The GAAP net loss available to common shareholders was $3.5 million or $0.03 per share, with stronger investment results being offset by a higher underwriting loss.

Investment and Underwriting Results

Investment results were notably higher, with a 145% increase in Q3 2023 compared to Q3 2022, mainly due to increases in interest income from higher yielding floating rate investments. Income from equity method investments of the alternative asset portfolio was $2.2 million in Q3 2023. However, underwriting losses remained a concern, with a $10.9 million loss in Q3 2023, and adverse prior year loss development of $7.8 million from both segments in the same quarter. The bulk of this adverse development for Q3 2023 came from AmTrust Hospital Liability, which is not covered by Enstar LPT/ADC.

Strategic Focus and Asset Management

Maiden Holdings Ltd (MHLD, Financial) continues to focus on asset management, legacy underwriting, and capital management as part of its business strategy. The company's alternative portfolio increased by 8.4% during Q3 2023, reflecting a focus on assets producing current income. Despite market volatility, alternative assets remain on track to exceed benchmark returns, although it is still early to assess performance for many fund investments.

Capital Management and Share Repurchases

In terms of capital management, Maiden Holdings Ltd (MHLD, Financial) has continued to be active and disciplined. The company's subsidiary, Maiden Reinsurance Ltd. ("MRL"), repurchased 520,475 common shares in the open market at an average price of $1.86 per share during Q3 2023. Following the end of the quarter, an additional 226,250 common shares were repurchased at an average price of $1.67 per share.

Looking Ahead

While the company maintains a full valuation allowance on the U.S. deferred tax asset of $1.20 per share as of September 30, 2023, the focus on current income-producing assets aims to offset continuing reserve development. Maiden Holdings Ltd (MHLD, Financial) is also exploring expanding activities in insurance distribution, supplemented by deploying limited reinsurance capacity, as part of its strategy to develop more predictable areas of revenue and profit.

For more detailed financial information and the full earnings report, readers are encouraged to visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Maiden Holdings Ltd for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.