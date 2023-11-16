FREYR Battery (FREY) Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results Amidst Strategic Adjustments

Financial and Operational Highlights with a Focus on Long-Term Stability

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • FREYR Battery (FREY) reports a narrowed net loss of $(9.8) million in Q3 2023 compared to $(93.9) million in Q3 2022.
  • The company maintains a strong liquidity position with $328 million in cash and no debt as of the end of Q3 2023.
  • Strategic shifts include minimizing Giga Arctic spending and prioritizing the Customer Qualification Plant (CQP) commissioning.
  • Cost rationalization initiatives are expected to halve the 2024 cash use compared to 2023, extending the cash runway to over two years.
Article's Main Image

On November 9, 2023, FREYR Battery (FREY, Financial), a developer of clean, next-generation battery cell production capacity, announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2023. The company is adapting to a volatile market by focusing on balance sheet strength, liquidity, and strategic flexibility. Despite the challenges, FREY has made significant progress in its operations, including the advancement of technical milestones and the commissioning of equipment at its Customer Qualification Plant (CQP).

Operational Updates and Strategic Shifts

FREYR Battery (FREY, Financial) has faced delays in the commissioning of the CQP, moving the timeline beyond Q4 2023. In response, the company has formulated a plan to mitigate further delays, involving increased expert involvement and the formation of a Technology Advisory Board. The company has also decided to minimize spending on the Giga Arctic project in 2024, focusing instead on technology development at the CQP and seeking competitive regulatory conditions in Norway and Europe.

Furthermore, FREYR is engaging with potential financial sponsors and strategic partners for the Giga America project-level equity raise. The company has updated its development plan and is pursuing multiple financing options, including the U.S. Department of Energy process.

Financial Performance

FREYR Battery (FREY, Financial) reported a net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders for the third quarter of 2023 of $(9.8) million, or $(0.07) per diluted share, a significant improvement from the net loss of $(93.9) million, or $(0.80) per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2022. The reduced net loss was primarily due to corporate overhead, project support, and research and development spending, offset by a non-cash gain on warrant liability fair value adjustment.

As of September 30, 2023, FREYR had cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash of $327.9 million, with no debt on its balance sheet. The company expects to exit 2023 with approximately $250 million in cash after fulfilling its commitments and covering fourth-quarter overhead.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

The balance sheet as of September 30, 2023, shows total assets of $738.8 million, with a strong equity position of $634.4 million. The company's current assets include $299.4 million in cash and cash equivalents and $28.4 million in restricted cash. Property and equipment, net, stand at $349.4 million, reflecting ongoing investments in production capacity.

The cash flow statement reveals a net loss of $(48.3) million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. Cash used in operating activities amounted to $(54.0) million, while cash used in investing activities was $(168.0) million, primarily for property and equipment purchases. The company's cash position decreased by $(235.2) million over the nine months, largely due to these investments and operating losses.

Looking Ahead

FREYR Battery (FREY, Financial) remains focused on completing the commissioning of the CQP, securing project-level equity for Giga America, and maintaining a strong balance sheet. The company is also working towards finalizing its redomiciling process to the U.S. by the end of 2023, which is expected to enhance its eligibility for inclusion in equity indexes and attract more investment.

The company's strategic adjustments and cost rationalization initiatives are designed to navigate the current market environment effectively and maximize the value of its real options. FREYR Battery (FREY, Financial) is committed to advancing its mission of providing clean battery solutions and contributing to the global decarbonization effort.

For more detailed information on FREYR Battery (FREY, Financial)'s financial results and strategic outlook, investors and interested parties can access the full earnings report and presentation materials at FREYR Battery's Investor Relations website.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from FREYR Battery for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.