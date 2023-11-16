TransDigm Group Inc (TDG, Financial), a leading global designer, producer, and supplier of highly engineered aircraft components, has released its earnings report for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended September 30, 2023. The report, dated November 9, 2023, showcases a significant increase in sales and income, alongside the declaration of a substantial special cash dividend.

Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights

The fourth quarter was a period of strong growth for TDG, with net sales climbing to $1,852 million, a 23% increase from the previous year's quarter. This growth was driven by an 18.5% rise in organic sales. Income from continuing operations also saw a remarkable increase, rising by 56% to $414 million, while earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations soared by 82% to $7.23. Adjusted EPS for the quarter stood at $8.03, marking a 46% increase from the prior year's quarter.

Annual Financial Achievements

For the fiscal year 2023, TDG reported net sales of $6,585 million, up 21% from the previous fiscal year. Income from continuing operations followed suit, increasing by 50% to $1,299 million. The company's EPS from continuing operations jumped by 65% to $22.03, and adjusted EPS saw a 51% increase to $25.84. The EBITDA As Defined margin for the fiscal year was reported at 51.6%, reflecting nearly a three-point margin increase from fiscal 2022.

Operational and Strategic Developments

During the quarter, TDG completed a private offering of $1,450 million of 6.875% Senior Secured Notes due in 2030, using the proceeds to redeem outstanding Senior Subordinated Notes. Additionally, TDG announced the acquisition of the Electron Device Business of Communications & Power Industries for approximately $1.385 billion, expected to close by the end of the third fiscal quarter of 2024.

Management Commentary

I am extremely pleased with our team's performance and the overall operating results for the fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2023," stated Kevin Stein, TransDigm Group's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our diligent focus on our value drivers and cost structure along with the continued recovery of the commercial aftermarket drove a fiscal 2023 EBITDA As Defined margin of 51.6%, which was up almost three margin points from fiscal 2022."

Fiscal 2024 Outlook

Looking ahead, TDG's President and CEO provided guidance for fiscal 2024, anticipating net sales between $7,480 million and $7,680 million, and net income from continuing operations between $1,641 million and $1,753 million. EPS from continuing operations is expected to range from $26.61 to $28.55, with an adjusted EPS forecast of $31.00 to $32.94. The EBITDA As Defined margin is projected to be approximately 52.0% for fiscal 2024.

TransDigm Group's financial performance in fiscal 2023 demonstrates the company's resilience and strategic execution amid a recovering aerospace market. The declaration of a special dividend further underscores TDG's commitment to shareholder returns and confidence in its financial stability and future cash generation capabilities.

For more detailed financial information and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures, please refer to the attached financial tables provided by TransDigm Group Inc.

Investors and analysts are invited to attend TransDigm Group's earnings conference call on November 9, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Registration details and access to the live audio webcast are available on TDG's website.

