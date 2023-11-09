On November 9, 2023, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMLX, Financial) released its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. The company reported a significant increase in product revenue, reaching $102.7 million for the quarter, contributing to a total of $272.3 million since the U.S. launch of its product. This performance reflects a robust adoption of RELYVRIO, AMLX's flagship product for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Financial Highlights and Business Progress

The third quarter saw AMLX achieve a net income of $20.9 million, a stark contrast to the net loss of $53.8 million reported in the same quarter of the previous year. The company's financial health is further underscored by its cash reserves, with cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments reported at $355.0 million.

Co-CEOs Joshua Cohen and Justin Klee expressed their satisfaction with the product's uptake and the company's ongoing clinical trials.

We are encouraged by the strong launch of RELYVRIO over the last year... We are incredibly pleased with the rapid adoption of RELYVRIO at major ALS centers and focused on the work that we still need to do to reach more people living with ALS as we work towards our goal of transforming the way that ALS is treated,"

Operational and R&D Developments

they stated.

AMLX continued to make progress with the commercial launches of RELYVRIO in the U.S. and ALBRIOZA in Canada. The company also presented new clinical data and updates on its investigational products at various scientific meetings. Despite the CHMP of the EMA confirming a negative opinion on the Marketing Authorisation Application for AMX0035 in the EU, AMLX remains committed to completing the PHOENIX Phase 3 clinical trial and seeking EU approval if the results are supportive.

Research and development expenses increased to $30.0 million for the quarter, up from $24.9 million in Q3 2022, reflecting the company's investment in advancing its clinical programs. Selling, general, and administrative expenses also rose to $48.7 million, compared to $29.9 million in the prior year's quarter, due to increased headcount and commercialization efforts.

Financial Statements Overview

The condensed consolidated balance sheets show a healthy asset base of $466.6 million as of September 30, 2023, with a notable increase in inventories and accounts receivable compared to the end of 2022. The condensed consolidated statements of operations reveal a significant increase in net product revenue, from just $345 thousand in Q3 2022 to over $102 million in Q3 2023. The company's operational efficiency is reflected in the income from operations, which turned positive at $18.7 million for the quarter.

Investor Relations and Future Outlook

AMLX's management team hosted a conference call and webcast to discuss the financial results and provide a business update. Investors and interested parties were invited to join the call or access the webcast on the company's investor relations website.

Looking ahead, AMLX is focused on furthering its research and development programs, with data from the Phase 2 clinical trial of AMX0035 in Wolfram syndrome expected in 2024. The company is also working on a new taste-masked formulation of RELYVRIO, which may enhance patient experience and compliance.

For more detailed information, readers are encouraged to visit the "Publications" section of the Amylyx website and the investor relations website for additional press releases and financial performance updates.

Overall, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMLX, Financial) has demonstrated a strong financial performance in the third quarter of 2023, with significant revenue growth and a solid net income, positioning the company well for continued development and potential future successes.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc for further details.