Kelly Services Inc (KELYA) Reports Q3 2023 Earnings and Continues Business Transformation

Adjusted EBITDA Margin Expands Amidst Revenue Decline

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Kelly Services Inc (KELYA) sees a 4.3% decline in Q3 revenue, with a 5.8% decrease in constant currency.
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin improves to 2.3% from 1.6% in the prior year, driven by reduced operating expenses.
  • Q3 operating earnings reach break-even, with adjusted earnings up 60% to $15.5 million.
  • Company anticipates further adjusted EBITDA margin expansion from European staffing operations sale and growth initiatives.
Article's Main Image

On November 9, 2023, Kelly Services Inc (KELYA, Financial), a global leader in specialty talent solutions, disclosed its financial results for the third quarter of 2023. The company reported a revenue of $1.1 billion, marking a 4.3% decrease, or a 5.8% decrease in constant currency, compared to the same quarter in the previous year. This decline was attributed to a cautious hiring approach by customers due to macroeconomic uncertainties, although partially offset by favorable currency impacts.

Financial Performance Overview

Kelly Services Inc (KELYA, Financial) achieved break-even operating earnings in Q3 2023, a significant improvement from the $21.4 million loss reported in Q3 2022. Adjusted for transformation-related charges, the company's earnings from operations were $15.5 million, a 60% increase from the adjusted earnings of $9.5 million in the prior year. This improvement primarily resulted from lower operating expenses due to ongoing transformation initiatives. Earnings per share for Q3 2023 were $0.18, compared to a loss per share of $0.43 in Q3 2022. On an adjusted basis, earnings per share doubled to $0.50 from $0.25 year-over-year.

Business Transformation and Future Outlook

President and CEO Peter Quigley provided insights into the company's business transformation initiative. He noted that despite the challenging market conditions, the company is making significant progress in executing its transformation initiatives, which are reflected in the operating results. Kelly Services Inc (KELYA, Financial) is focusing on structural improvements and growth initiatives that are expected to accelerate profitable growth over the long term.

For the fourth quarter of 2023, Kelly Services Inc (KELYA, Financial) anticipates an adjusted EBITDA margin in the range of 2.8% to 3.0%. With a full year of transformation-related savings and the sale of its European staffing business, the company expects to reach a normalized adjusted EBITDA margin of 3.3% to 3.5%.

Dividend Declaration and Conference Call

The company's board of directors declared a dividend of $0.075 per share, payable on December 6, 2023, to shareholders of record as of November 22, 2023. Additionally, Kelly Services Inc (KELYA, Financial) hosted a conference call to review the results and answer questions.

Segment Performance

The Professional & Industrial segment saw a 10.8% decrease in revenue, while the Science, Engineering & Technology segment experienced an 8.0% decline. The Education segment, however, reported a 22.9% increase in revenue. The Outsourcing & Consulting segment's revenue decreased by 3.8%, and the International segment's revenue increased by 2.4% in reported currency but decreased by 6.2% in constant currency.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of October 1, 2023, Kelly Services Inc (KELYA, Financial) had cash and equivalents of $117.2 million and total assets of $2.55 billion. The company's year-to-date free cash flow stood at $21.0 million, indicating an improvement in cash balances from operating activities.

In conclusion, Kelly Services Inc (KELYA, Financial) is navigating a challenging economic landscape with a strategic focus on business transformation and cost management. The company's improved adjusted EBITDA margin and return to profitability on an adjusted basis demonstrate the effectiveness of these initiatives. Investors and stakeholders can look forward to the potential benefits of the European staffing operations sale and growth initiatives on the company's future financial performance.

For more detailed information, please visit the Investor Relations page on kellyservices.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Kelly Services Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.