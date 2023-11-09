Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRCA) Reports Q3 2023 Financial Results Highlighting Initial YCANTH™ Sales

YCANTH™ Gains Traction with Over 112 Million Lives Covered

Author's Avatar
56 minutes ago
Summary
  • Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRCA) announces Q3 2023 financial results with the first commercial sale of YCANTH™.
  • Over 112 million lives now covered by commercial insurance and managed Medicaid plans for YCANTH™.
  • Non-GAAP financial measures used to provide a clearer picture of the company's operating performance.
Article's Main Image

On November 9, 2023, Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRCA, Financial), a dermatology therapeutics company, released its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. The company reported a net product revenue of $2.8 million from the first commercial sale of YCANTH™, its FDA-approved treatment for molluscum contagiosum, to its exclusive distributor, FFF Enterprises Inc. This initial sale primarily represented stocking within the channel as the company builds demand and drives adoption among healthcare providers.

Commercial Progress and Development Pipeline

President and CEO Ted White expressed optimism about the momentum gained following the FDA approval of YCANTH™. The treatment is now covered for over 112 million lives through commercial insurance and managed Medicaid plans, with fee-for-service Medicaid coverage accepted in several states. Verrica also highlighted the advancement of its development pipeline, including positive data from a Phase 2 trial for VP-315 for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma.

Financial Highlights

The financial results for Q3 2023 showed a net loss of $24.8 million, or $0.54 per share, compared to a net income of $83,000 in Q3 2022. The increase in net loss was primarily due to higher operating expenses, which totaled $26.8 million for the quarter, reflecting the costs associated with the commercial launch of YCANTH™ and ongoing research and development activities. The company also reported an interest income of $822,000 and interest expense and other expenses totaling $1.7 million.

Balance Sheet and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Verrica's balance sheet as of September 30, 2023, showed $84.3 million in cash and cash equivalents, with total assets amounting to $97.1 million. The company's total liabilities stood at $54.8 million, with stockholders' equity at $42.3 million. To provide a clearer picture of its operating performance, Verrica presented non-GAAP financial measures, excluding stock-based compensation charges and non-cash interest expense. The adjusted non-GAAP net loss for Q3 2023 was $14.8 million, or $0.32 per share.

Outlook and Conference Call

Verrica remains focused on the commercial launch of YCANTH™ and expects its financial performance, including revenue and inventory, to reflect the continued rollout for the remainder of 2023 and into the first half of 2024. The company hosted a conference call to discuss the Q3 2023 financial results and provide a business update.

For more detailed information on Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRCA, Financial) and its financial results, please visit www.verrica.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.