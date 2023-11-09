Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) Reports Q3 Financial Results Amidst Industry Slowdown

Strategic Investments and Operational Improvements Mark Quarter's Developments

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue declined by 24% year-over-year to $320 million in Q3 2023.
  • Net loss improved slightly to $145 million, including a $56 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge.
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss improved by 59% year-over-year to a loss of $19 million.
  • New capital of $450 million secured, backed by Delta Air Lines and other investors.
Article's Main Image

On November 9, 2023, Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP, Financial) released its earnings report for the third quarter ending September 30, 2023. The company, a leading provider of on-demand private aviation, faced a challenging year but highlighted strategic investments and operational improvements that indicate a strengthening position in the market.

Financial Performance Overview

Wheels Up reported a decrease in revenue to $320 million, a 24% drop compared to the same period last year. The company's net loss showed a marginal improvement, decreasing slightly to $145 million, which included a significant non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $56 million. Adjusted EBITDA, a key measure of profitability, improved by $27 million year-over-year to a loss of $19 million, reflecting the company's efforts in operational efficiency and cost reduction.

Operational Highlights and Strategic Developments

The quarter saw a 15% decrease in active members and a 10% decrease in active users, with live flight legs also declining by 21%. Despite these reductions, which reflect a broader industry slowdown and a strategic focus on profitable flying, the company's flight revenue per live flight leg remained relatively consistent year-over-year.

Wheels Up has secured $450 million in new capital, with investments from Delta Air Lines, Certares Management, Knighthead Capital Management, and Cox Enterprises, showcasing renewed market confidence. The company is in active discussions for an additional $50 million term loan. George Mattson, a longstanding Delta board member, was appointed as CEO to lead Wheels Up, signaling a deeper alignment with Delta and a focus on integrating offerings for a seamless travel experience.

Financial Statements Insights

The balance sheet reflects a decrease in total assets from $1.923 billion as of December 31, 2022, to $1.328 billion as of September 30, 2023. This change is partly due to a reduction in goodwill and a decrease in cash and cash equivalents. The company's liabilities have also decreased, with current liabilities reducing from $1.344 billion to $869 million in the same period.

The condensed consolidated statements of operations show that the cost of revenue and operating expenses have decreased in line with the decline in revenue, contributing to the improved net loss figure. The company also recognized a gain on the sale of aircraft held for sale, which contributed positively to the financial results.

Wheels Up's cash flow statement indicates a significant use of cash in operating activities, amounting to a net cash used of $661 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The company has also engaged in financing activities, including the repayment of long-term debt and the receipt of proceeds from new debt issuance.

Looking Ahead

Despite the current challenges, Wheels Up is making strides in improving its operational and profitability goals. The company's focus on core operations, including the divestiture of its aircraft management business and the introduction of the Up for Business program, is aimed at enhancing its service offerings and financial performance.

For value investors and potential GuruFocus.com members, Wheels Up's latest earnings report provides a mixed picture of challenges and strategic initiatives that could shape the company's future trajectory. The strategic partnership with Delta Air Lines and the emphasis on operational efficiency may offer a foundation for recovery and growth in the evolving private aviation industry.

For further details and analysis on Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP, Financial)'s financial performance, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Wheels Up Experience Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.