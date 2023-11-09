Candel Therapeutics Inc (CADL) Reports Q3 2023 Financial Results and Clinical Progress

Advancements in Viral Immunotherapy Trials and Financial Health

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Candel Therapeutics Inc (CADL) announces Q3 2023 results with promising clinical data and a solid cash position.
  • Significant clinical milestones achieved in the development of CAN-2409 and CAN-3110 for various cancers.
  • Financial discipline reflected in reduced G&A expenses and a net loss decrease compared to Q3 2022.
  • Company expects current cash reserves to fund operations into Q2 2024.
Article's Main Image

On November 9, 2023, Candel Therapeutics Inc (CADL, Financial), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, released its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, alongside updates on its clinical programs. The company is making significant strides in its viral immunotherapy platforms, with promising data from clinical trials in various cancers, including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), pancreatic cancer, and high-grade glioma (HGG).

Clinical Program Highlights

Candel Therapeutics Inc (CADL, Financial) reported encouraging initial survival data from phase 2 trials of CAN-2409 in NSCLC and pancreatic cancer. The company also published data in Nature showing that treatment with CAN-3110 nearly doubled the median overall survival in patients with recurrent HGG. These findings are supported by immunological changes in the tumor microenvironment and herpes simplex virus-1 seropositivity.

President and CEO Dr. Paul Peter Tak expressed optimism about the clinical and biomarker data, noting the potential for extended survival rates and favorable safety profiles. The company anticipates multiple data readouts in 2024, including overall survival data from the CAN-2409 NSCLC trial and disease-free survival data from the CAN-2409 prostate cancer trial.

Financial Performance

Research and development expenses for Q3 2023 were $5.8 million, a slight increase from $5.4 million in Q3 2022, primarily due to manufacturing and regulatory activities for CAN-2409 programs. General and administrative expenses decreased to $3.0 million from $3.5 million in the same period last year, reflecting lower professional service and consulting expenses.

The net loss for Q3 2023 was $8.4 million, a slight improvement from the net loss of $8.7 million in Q3 2022. The company's cash and cash equivalents stood at $43.0 million as of September 30, 2023, with expectations that these funds will support operations into the second quarter of 2024.

Looking Ahead

Candel Therapeutics Inc (CADL, Financial) is poised for several anticipated milestones in the coming year, including reporting topline overall survival data for CAN-2409 in NSCLC and disease-free survival data for CAN-2409 in prostate cancer. The company also expects to report clinical and immunological biomarker data for recurrent HGG patients treated with CAN-3110.

The company's commitment to developing off-the-shelf viral immunotherapies is underscored by its clinical stage viral immunotherapy platforms and the enLIGHTEN™ Discovery Platform, which aims to create new viral immunotherapies for solid tumors.

For more detailed information on Candel Therapeutics Inc (CADL, Financial) and its recent financial results, please visit www.candeltx.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Candel Therapeutics Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.