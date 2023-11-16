Long-established in the Manufacturing - Apparel & Accessories industry, VF Corp (VFC, Financial) has enjoyed a stellar reputation. It has recently witnessed a daily gain of 0.45%, juxtaposed with a three-month change of -19.06%. However, fresh insights from the GF Score hint at potential headwinds. Notably, its diminished rankings in financial strength, growth, and valuation suggest that the company might not live up to its historical performance. Join us as we dive deep into these pivotal metrics to unravel the evolving narrative of VF Corp.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

Based on the above method, GuruFocus assigned VF Corp the GF Score of 61 out of 100, which signals poor future outperformance potential.

Understanding VF Corp's Business

VF Corp, with a market cap of $6.09 billion and sales of $11.39 billion, is a key player in the apparel and accessories sector. The company boasts an operating margin of 8.97% and has a diverse portfolio that includes popular brands like Vans, The North Face, Timberland, Supreme, and Dickies. VF Corp's products are marketed globally through various channels, including wholesale, e-commerce, and branded stores. The company's history of growth through acquisitions dates back to 1899, showcasing its long-standing presence in the industry.

Financial Strength Breakdown

VF Corp's financial strength indicators present some concerning insights about the company's balance sheet health. The interest coverage ratio of 4.59 positions VF Corp worse than 56.24% of its industry peers, signaling potential difficulties in managing interest expenses. The Altman Z-Score of 1.48, below the distress threshold, indicates a risk of financial distress in the near future. Furthermore, the low cash-to-debt ratio of 0.06 and a high debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, compared to industry standards, suggest an over-reliance on borrowing. The debt-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.97 further underscores the company's financial leverage concerns.

Growth Prospects

The company's growth trajectory is also under scrutiny, with a Growth rank of 0/10, indicating a lack of significant growth. This is compounded by a predictability rank of just one star, which casts doubt on the consistency of VF Corp's revenue and earnings, adding to investor uncertainty.

Next Steps

Considering VF Corp's financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential underperformance. Investors should be cautious and may want to look for companies with stronger GF Scores. GuruFocus Premium members can find more companies with strong GF Scores using the following screener link: GF Score Screen.

