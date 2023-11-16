Carvana Co (CVNA): A Smart Investment or a Value Trap? An In-Depth Exploration

Unveiling the True Nature of Carvana Co's Stock Value

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Value-focused investors are always on the hunt for stocks that are priced below their intrinsic value. One such stock that merits attention is Carvana Co (CVNA, Financial). The stock, which is currently priced at $30.44, recorded a loss of 10.44% in a day and a 3-month decrease of 26.54%. The stock's fair valuation is $128.37, as indicated by its GF Value.

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that represents the current intrinsic value of a stock. It is derived from a combination of historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past performance, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line suggests a fair trade value for the stock, with the expectation that the stock price will generally fluctuate around this line. A price well above the GF Value Line may indicate overvaluation, whereas a significant dip below could signal undervaluation and potentially higher future returns.

1722744817907200000.png

However, investors need to consider a more in-depth analysis before making an investment decision. Despite its seemingly attractive valuation, certain risk factors associated with Carvana Co should not be ignored. These risks are primarily reflected through its low Altman Z-score of 1.71, suggesting that Carvana Co, despite its apparent undervaluation, might be a potential value trap. This complexity underlines the importance of thorough due diligence in investment decision-making.

Decoding Financial Distress Indicators

Before delving into the details, let's understand what the Altman Z-score entails. Invented by Professor Edward I. Altman in 1968, this financial model predicts the probability of a company entering bankruptcy within two years. The Altman Z-Score combines five different financial ratios to create a final score. A score below 1.8 suggests a high likelihood of financial distress, while a score above 3 indicates a low risk.

Snapshot of Carvana Co's Business Operations

Carvana Co is an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company's revenue is primarily derived from used vehicle sales, with additional revenue from wholesale vehicle sales and other sales, including loans, commissions on vehicle service contracts (VSCs), and sales of GAP waiver coverage. Retail vehicle unit sales are the foundation of the business, driving the majority of revenue and enabling the capture of additional revenue streams associated with financing, VSCs, auto insurance, GAP waiver coverage, and trade-in vehicles.

1722744839323316224.png

Carvana Co's Low Altman Z-Score: A Breakdown of Key Drivers

A closer look at Carvana Co's financial health through its Altman Z-score signals possible financial distress. The company's Retained Earnings to Total Assets ratio has been declining over the years (2021: -0.08, 2022: -0.13, 2023: -0.22), indicating a reduced ability to reinvest in its business or effectively manage its debt. This trend negatively impacts Carvana Co's Z-score.

The EBIT to Total Assets ratio, reflecting operational effectiveness, shows a concerning trend for Carvana Co (2021: -0.01, 2022: -0.13, 2023: -0.06). After an initial rise, a recent dip suggests a lack of asset utilization to generate operational profits, affecting the company's overall Z-score.

Regarding operational efficiency, Carvana Co's asset turnover ratio has been decreasing (2021: 2.79, 2022: 1.81, 2023: 1.34), pointing to reduced effectiveness in using assets to generate sales. This decline in asset turnover necessitates a strategic reassessment to optimize asset usage and improve sales performance.

Conclusion: The Value Trap Dilemma

While Carvana Co's stock price might seem undervalued compared to its GF Value, the financial indicators tell a different story. A low Altman Z-score, declining retained earnings ratio, fluctuating EBIT ratio, and decreasing asset turnover collectively suggest that Carvana Co could be a value trap. Investors must exercise caution and conduct comprehensive research before considering an investment in Carvana Co. For those seeking stocks with high Altman Z-Scores, GuruFocus Premium members can utilize the Walter Schloss Screen for better investment opportunities.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.