Cathie Wood of Ark Invest has voiced concerns over the growing trend of index investing, which she believes has led to a significant misallocation of capital. Wood's critique targets the big three ETF providers: BlackRock, Vanguard, and State Street, who have a substantial business presence in passive index investing. These firms manage over $1 trillion in assets through their S&P 500-focused funds, highlighting the scale of indexed-based investment strategies.

In the realm of hedge funds, BofA's data reveals that Ralph Lauren (RL, Financial) is perceived as particularly vulnerable, with a short interest of 12.8% of its float. Hedge funds have also identified other stocks with high short interest, including Paramount Global (PARA, Financial), SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG, Financial), American Airlines (AAL, Financial), and several others. Conversely, stocks like Philip Morris International (PM, Financial) and Mastercard (MA, Financial) are among the least shorted, indicating a different sentiment from the investment community.

The Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit could spell good news for U.S. business relations with China, according to Anja Manuel of the Aspen Strategy Group. With the U.S. economy showing robust growth, companies such as Salesforce (CRM, Financial), Tesla (TSLA, Financial), and Boeing (BA, Financial) are in a strong position as they attend the summit. The upcoming meeting between the U.S. president and Chinese officials is anticipated with keen interest.

Tyson Foods (TSN, Financial) reported mixed fiscal fourth-quarter earnings, with a decline in revenue and volume, and a drop in operating margin. Despite these challenges, the company's leadership remains optimistic about operational efficiency and the strategic direction.

Investors shared their top stock picks on CNBC, with Deere and Co. (DE, Financial) and Uber Technologies (UBER, Financial) among the highlighted companies. The focus on these stocks reflects broader market sentiments and the anticipation of future earnings reports.

Ørsted (DNNGY, Financial) has withdrawn from a Norwegian offshore wind project consortium, signaling a strategic shift as the company grapples with rising costs and seeks to adjust its business development priorities.

B. Riley (RILY, Financial) experienced a significant stock price drop following a credit rating downgrade of its acquired Franchise Group. The downgrade reflects concerns over the company's debt burden and operating performance.

Golden Heaven (GDHG, Financial) saw its shares tumble after a short report from Hindenburg Research, which raised questions about the company's executive background and business practices.

AppLovin (APP, Financial) shares declined after the announcement of a CFO transition, despite strong quarterly results and positive guidance for the future.

RTX (RTX, Financial) faces increased investor risk due to FAA proposals for additional groundings of Pratt & Whitney jet engines, potentially indicating broader manufacturing issues.

Celsius Holdings (CELH, Financial) received a buy rating from Jefferies, citing significant growth potential and a beneficial distribution partnership with PepsiCo (PEP, Financial).

Digital asset investment products, particularly Bitcoin (BTC-USD) funds, continued to attract inflows, reflecting growing optimism in the cryptocurrency market.

Genius Sports (GENI, Financial) shared its Q3 results and 2023 outlook, with expectations of positive free-cash-flow in the latter half of the next year.

MedTech stocks rallied after Novo Nordisk (NVO, Financial) presented positive cardiovascular data for its weight loss therapy, Wegovy, boosting the sector's performance.

Wedbush Securities identified a new bull market in technology stocks, with Apple (AAPL, Financial) as the leading pick, anticipating increased spending in cloud and AI technologies.

CrowdStrike (CRWD, Financial) gained on an upgrade from Stifel, which highlighted the company's competitive edge in cybersecurity.

Starbucks (SBUX) may face a one-day strike by unionized baristas, potentially affecting the company's Red Cup Day event.

Digital Realty Trust (DLR) and Realty Income (O) announced a joint venture to build data centers in Virginia, marking a strategic collaboration in the sector.