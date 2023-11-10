STILWELL JOSEPH Adds to Holdings in Peoples Financial Corp

Recent Acquisition by STILWELL JOSEPH Trades, Portfolio)

On November 10, 2023, the investment firm STILWELL JOSEPH (Trades, Portfolio) made a notable addition to its investment portfolio by acquiring 1,800 shares of Peoples Financial Corp (PFBX, Financial), a bank holding company based in the USA. This transaction was executed at a price of $12.89 per share, increasing the firm's total holdings in Peoples Financial Corp to 581,083 shares. The trade has a 12.44% position in the firm's holdings in the traded stock, although the trade impact on the portfolio is not applicable.

STILWELL JOSEPH (Trades, Portfolio), operating from its headquarters at 111 Broadway, 12th Floor, New York, NY, is a firm with a keen focus on value investing. With a portfolio of 53 stocks, primarily concentrated in the Financial Services and Consumer Cyclical sectors, the firm manages an equity of approximately $173 million. The investment philosophy of STILWELL JOSEPH (Trades, Portfolio) emphasizes long-term value creation, often through strategic positions in undervalued companies.

Impact of the Trade on STILWELL JOSEPH Trades, Portfolio)'s Portfolio

The recent acquisition of Peoples Financial Corp shares represents a strategic move by STILWELL JOSEPH (Trades, Portfolio), although the exact trade impact on the firm's portfolio remains unquantified. The addition of 1,800 shares at $12.89 each suggests a continued confidence in the stock's potential and aligns with the firm's investment strategy of identifying undervalued opportunities.

About Peoples Financial Corp

Peoples Financial Corp, trading under the symbol PFBX, has been offering banking, financial, and trust services since its IPO on July 19, 1999. The company caters to individuals, small and commercial businesses across Mississippi, Louisiana, and Alabama. Its services range from various loan offerings to deposit accounts, internet banking, and more. With a market capitalization of $59.577 million and a current stock price of $12.75, Peoples Financial Corp operates within the single segment of the banking industry.

Financial Metrics and Stock Performance

Peoples Financial Corp is currently deemed significantly undervalued with a GF Value of $20.78 and a Price to GF Value ratio of 0.61. The stock's PE Ratio stands at 4.70, indicating profitability despite a year-to-date price decline of 12.07% and a decrease of 57.5% since its IPO. The stock's recent performance has seen a slight dip of 1.09% since the transaction date.

Historical and Predictive Performance Indicators

The stock's GF Score is 64 out of 100, suggesting a potential for poor future performance. The company's Financial Strength and Profitability Rank both stand at 4 out of 10, while its Growth Rank is also at 4 out of 10. Notably, the GF Value Rank is at the highest possible score of 10 out of 10, indicating a strong potential for value investment. The stock's Momentum Rank is low at 2 out of 10, reflecting recent market trends.

Comparative Stock Valuation

When compared to historical multiples and intrinsic value, Peoples Financial Corp's stock valuation appears favorable. The GF Value Rank of 10 out of 10 suggests a significant margin of safety, which is a key consideration for value investors like STILWELL JOSEPH (Trades, Portfolio). The firm's recent acquisition aligns with this perspective, indicating a belief in the stock's undervaluation.

Conclusion

STILWELL JOSEPH (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent addition to its Peoples Financial Corp holdings reflects a strategic investment decision based on the firm's value-driven philosophy. Despite the stock's underwhelming historical performance, its current valuation and GF Value Rank suggest that it may be poised for a rebound. This transaction underscores the firm's confidence in the stock's future potential and its commitment to capitalizing on undervalued opportunities.

