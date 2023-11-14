ProKidney Corp (PROK) Reports Q3 Financial Results: Focus on Chronic Kidney Disease Trials

Key Financial Metrics and Clinical Progress Highlighted

Author's Avatar
38 minutes ago
Summary
  • ProKidney Corp (PROK) announced a net loss before noncontrolling interest of $42.0 million for Q3 2023.
  • Research and development expenses increased to $32.2 million, driven by clinical development and manufacturing costs.
  • The company reported a strong liquidity position with $396.3 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities.
  • ProKidney's cash reserves are expected to fund operations into Q4 2025, with interim data readouts for REGEN-007 anticipated.
Article's Main Image

On November 14, 2023, ProKidney Corp (PROK, Financial) released its 8-K filing, detailing its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. The company, which specializes in cellular therapeutics for chronic kidney disease (CKD), reported a net loss before noncontrolling interest of $42.0 million, compared to $33.9 million for the same period in 2022. Despite the increased net loss, ProKidney maintains a robust financial position with nearly $400 million in liquidity, which is expected to support its operations well into the fourth quarter of 2025.

Financial Performance and Liquidity

ProKidney's liquidity remains strong, with cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaling $396.3 million as of September 30, 2023, a decrease from $490.3 million at the end of the previous fiscal year. The company's Chief Financial Officer, James Coulston, expressed confidence in the company's capitalization, stating,

With cash expected to fund operations into the fourth quarter of 2025 and interim data readouts for REGEN-007 during that period, we remain well capitalized to continue executing on our development strategy, toward our ultimate goal of bringing REACT to patients in need."

Research and Development Expenditures

Research and development expenses for the quarter increased to $32.2 million, up from $21.1 million in the same quarter of the previous year. This $11.1 million rise was primarily due to increased personnel costs in clinical development, quality, manufacturing, and biostatistics, as well as higher clinical trial costs associated with the company's Phase 3 program.

General and Administrative Expenses

General and administrative expenses remained stable at $14.4 million for the quarter, consistent with the same period in 2022. The company managed to offset decreases in costs related to the business combination in 2022 with higher equity-based compensation costs incurred in 2023.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Statements

The consolidated balance sheets show a total asset value of $451.8 million as of September 30, 2023, down from $517.9 million at the end of the previous year. The shareholders' deficit also saw a slight decrease, from $(1,096.6) million to $(1,092.6) million over the same period. The consolidated statements of cash flows indicate a net cash used in operating activities of $(64.7) million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to $(61.3) million for the same period in 2022.

Company Outlook and Clinical Developments

ProKidney's lead product candidate, REACT® (Renal Autologous Cell Therapy), continues to be evaluated in Phase 3 clinical trials, with the company aiming to preserve kidney function in diabetic patients at high risk of kidney failure. The company's development strategy is well-supported by its current capital, with interim data readouts for REGEN-007 expected to provide further insights into the therapy's efficacy.

ProKidney's financial results reflect a company that is actively investing in its clinical programs while maintaining a solid financial foundation. The increase in R&D expenses underscores the company's commitment to advancing its cellular therapies for CKD, a condition that affects millions worldwide. With a strong cash position and a clear focus on its clinical trials, ProKidney is poised to continue its pursuit of innovative treatments for kidney disease.

For more detailed information on ProKidney Corp (PROK, Financial)'s financials and future investor events, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from ProKidney Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.