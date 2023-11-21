Invitation Homes (INVH): A Closer Look at Its Market Valuation

Is INVH Stock Truly Undervalued? An Analytical Perspective

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

With a daily loss of -0.54% and a 3-month decline of -8.45%, Invitation Homes Inc (INVH, Financial) and its Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.79 present an intriguing case for investors. The central question we aim to address is whether INVH stock is modestly undervalued. This article delves into a comprehensive valuation analysis to provide you with the insights needed to make an informed decision.

Company Introduction

Invitation Homes Inc (INVH, Financial) stands as a prominent entity in the housing market, boasting a portfolio of nearly 83,000 single-family rental homes. These properties, primarily situated in the Western U.S. and Florida, are strategically chosen within the starter and move-up market segments. With an average sale price of around $300,000 and sizes generally under 1,800 square feet, the company's homes offer a compelling alternative to traditional homeownership. The stock's current price of $31.51, when compared to the GF Value of $36.14, suggests that Invitation Homes may be trading at a discount, prompting a deeper investigation into its true value.

1724435717431554048.png

Summarize GF Value

The GF Value is an exclusive metric that encapsulates the intrinsic value of a stock, incorporating historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. When a stock trades significantly above this line, it may be overvalued, while a price well below it suggests potential undervaluation. Invitation Homes (INVH, Financial) currently exhibits signs of being modestly undervalued, with its stock price trailing behind the GF Value. This discrepancy indicates a possibility for higher future returns, given the company's valuation.

1724435698892730368.png

Because Invitation Homes is relatively undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to surpass its business growth.

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with solid financial strength can mitigate the risk of capital loss. Key indicators such as the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage provide valuable insights into a company's financial resilience. Invitation Homes' cash-to-debt ratio of 0.09 is commendable within the REITs sector, yet its overall financial strength score of 4 out of 10 suggests there is room for improvement.

1724435736150732800.png

Profitability and Growth

Profitable companies, especially those with consistent performance, are typically less risky investments. Invitation Homes has a track record of profitability, with an operating margin of 28.97%, though it ranks lower than many peers in the REITs sector. The company's profitability rank of 6 out of 10 reflects its fair performance in this area. Growth is also a critical valuation component, and Invitation Homes' average annual revenue growth of 3.4% positions it favorably within the industry.

ROIC vs WACC

The comparison between Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) and Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) is crucial in assessing profitability. A higher ROIC relative to WACC indicates value creation. Invitation Homes' ROIC of 3.83 is below its WACC of 8.27, suggesting the company could be more efficient in generating returns on its investments.

1724435753020223488.png

Conclusion

In summary, Invitation Homes (INVH, Financial) appears modestly undervalued, offering potential for higher returns. Despite its fair profitability and solid growth, the company's financial condition could be stronger. For a detailed exploration of Invitation Homes' financials, investors can review its 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, visit the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.